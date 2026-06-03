President Donald Trump’s undefeated record in 2026 Republican primary contests has fallen by the wayside.

According to the Washington Post, Trump-endorsed Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa suffered an upset loss in Tuesday’s Iowa GOP gubernatorial primary, falling to conservative businessman and farmer Zach Lahn, a favorite of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again movement as well as prominent conservative organizations.

In the 2024 election, Iowa delivered Trump a comfortable 13-point victory over then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hawkeye State voters, however, rejected the president’s belated endorsement of Feenstra, which did not come until Friday.

In fact, one anonymous source, described by the Post as “close to Trump’s political operation,” characterized the Feenstra endorsement as a “Hail Mary,” a last-minute concession to members of Congress who backed their colleague.

“It appears he was more substantially behind than the polls were showing,” the anonymous source said of Feenstra. “Everyone close to this was just kind of wrong.”

Before Tuesday, Trump-endorsed candidates had dominated 2026 GOP primaries.

Was endorsing Feenstra a mistake? Yes No

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Most notably, last month, the president and his allies ousted Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

Also last month, Trump-endorsed Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton defeated incumbent Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.

In Iowa, however, Hahn had already secured the backing of prominent conservative organizations, including Turning Point USA, co-founded by slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“CONGRATS to @TPAction endorsed @ZachLahn who has brought together conservatives, MAHA and MAGA for one of the most exciting campaigns in the nation. We are excited to win across Iowa in 2026 to set up big wins in 2028!” TPUSA’s Tyler Bowyer wrote late Tuesday on the social media platform X.

CONGRATS to @TPAction endorsed @ZachLahn who has brought together conservatives, MAHA and MAGA for one of the most exciting campaigns in the nation. We are excited to win across Iowa in 2026 to set up big wins in 2028! pic.twitter.com/72Pf4V7LoQ — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) June 3, 2026

Indeed, conservatives generally described Lahn as pro-MAHA and against mass migration.

HUGE W FOR @TPAction AND THE ENTIRE CONSERVATIVE MOVEMENT!! Zach Lahn is an outsider and will push for very tough laws against mass migration and in favor of MAHA https://t.co/pNCQNDxJAD — Nathan Roberts (@NathanIndiana1) June 3, 2026

Zach Lahn ran on an anti-H-1B platform, vowing to prohibit state universities from hiring H-1B workers and to ban the state from using H-1B contractors. pic.twitter.com/hCqUvBHlhA — Project for Immigration Reform (@PFIRorg) June 3, 2026

Some X users, however, complained that Lahn has connections to some of Trump’s right-wing, anti-establishment critics.

I love a lot of his policies but please help him stay aligned with POTUS. I can understand why President Trump was reluctant. We need more coalition building, less backstabbing. 🙏🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XAla5aEgOo — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) June 3, 2026

Lahn pins a post of Shawn Ryan who just called MAGA “pedos”. Lahn is a Libertarian, not MAGA. I’ve lost all respect for TPUSA. You counter message President Trump all the time. Quit saying you are MAGA.https://t.co/fxBtLQM9Zn — Dan The Man, Always with a Plan (@jfellpollright) June 3, 2026

In November, Lahn will square off against Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, who faced no challengers in the Democratic primary.

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