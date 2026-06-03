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Iowa Republican gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep Randy Feenstra speaks at a campaign event May 30 near Sioux Rapids, Iowa.
Iowa Republican gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep Randy Feenstra speaks at a campaign event May 30 near Sioux Rapids, Iowa. Feenstra, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, lost in Tuesday's Republican primary to MAHA-endorsed Zach Lahn. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Trump Suffers Rare Primary Loss as Establishment Candidate Loses to MAHA Outsider

 By Michael Schwarz  June 3, 2026 at 12:49pm
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President Donald Trump’s undefeated record in 2026 Republican primary contests has fallen by the wayside.

According to the Washington Post, Trump-endorsed Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa suffered an upset loss in Tuesday’s Iowa GOP gubernatorial primary, falling to conservative businessman and farmer Zach Lahn, a favorite of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again movement as well as prominent conservative organizations.

In the 2024 election, Iowa delivered Trump a comfortable 13-point victory over then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hawkeye State voters, however, rejected the president’s belated endorsement of Feenstra, which did not come until Friday.

In fact, one anonymous source, described by the Post as “close to Trump’s political operation,” characterized the Feenstra endorsement as a “Hail Mary,” a last-minute concession to members of Congress who backed their colleague.

“It appears he was more substantially behind than the polls were showing,” the anonymous source said of Feenstra. “Everyone close to this was just kind of wrong.”

Before Tuesday, Trump-endorsed candidates had dominated 2026 GOP primaries.

Was endorsing Feenstra a mistake?

Most notably, last month, the president and his allies ousted Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

Also last month, Trump-endorsed Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton defeated incumbent Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.

In Iowa, however, Hahn had already secured the backing of prominent conservative organizations, including Turning Point USA, co-founded by slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“CONGRATS to @TPAction endorsed @ZachLahn who has brought together conservatives, MAHA and MAGA for one of the most exciting campaigns in the nation. We are excited to win across Iowa in 2026 to set up big wins in 2028!” TPUSA’s Tyler Bowyer wrote late Tuesday on the social media platform X.

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Indeed, conservatives generally described Lahn as pro-MAHA and against mass migration.

Some X users, however, complained that Lahn has connections to some of Trump’s right-wing, anti-establishment critics.

In November, Lahn will square off against Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, who faced no challengers in the Democratic primary.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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