Trump Suggests Charges Imminent in Documents Case as His Lawyers Meet with DOJ

Former President Donald Trump appeared to suggest in a social media post that the Department of Justice is preparing to charge him with federal crimes.

The frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination also used the Truth social post to question how federal prosecutors could charge him for allegedly mishandling documents — while ignoring the comparable mishandling of documents allegedly committed by President Joe Biden.

Trump accused the federal prosecutors probing him in connection to the documents matter of carrying out “THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!”

Trump’s statement came as the former president’s lawyers were spotted by CBS News cameras heading into the Justice Department offices in Washington on Monday, according to CBS News.

Trump’s attorneys brought up concerns of prosecutorial misconduct regarding the government’s probe into Trump’s documents, CBS reported.

New: Trump lawyers Jim Trusty, John Rowley and Lindsey Halligan met with the senior career official in the Deputy AG’s office earlier today; Trump lawyers raised instances of what they viewed as prosecutorial misconduct in the Mar-a-Lago docs case, per ppl familiar. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) June 5, 2023

According to CBS, the Trump lawyers met with Jack Smith, the federal prosecutor appointed as special counsel in the investigation into Trump’s documents by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The federal investigation into Trump’s handling of once-classified documents brought about an FBI raid of the former president’s home in the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump is already facing New York criminal charges for allegedly falsifying business records, brought about by George Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to Bragg’s charges, pledging a rigorous criminal defense and criticizing Bragg as politically motivated.

If he’s charged by the federal government, legal proceedings involving Trump could potentially interfere with his presidential campaign.

A New York judge has already scheduled a trial date in Trump’s business records case for March, just weeks after the Republican Party’s planned Super Tuesday primary contests, according to The New York Times.

If Trump were to be criminally convicted in either state or federal court, it would be a precedent-setting development in American history.

No former president has previously been convicted of a crime.

