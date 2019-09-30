Trump Suggests Treason Arrest for Adam Schiff over 'Fake & Terrible Statement'

President Donald Trump lashed out Monday at Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California over Schiff’s so-called parody version of Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president.

During a hearing Thursday, Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, read what he called “the essence” of the phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as revealed by a transcript that was released by the White House.

Schiff put words in Trump’s mouth that made it seem as though the president was demanding a quid pro quo from Zelensky.

The Ukraine Call Transcript was so damning that Adam Schiff had to completely rewrite it and make up quotes that weren’t in it.pic.twitter.com/bkB6RxLFjV — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 26, 2019

TRENDING: In Bizarre Exchange, Biden Repeatedly Refuses To Make His Case for President: 'I'm Not Going To'

Trump asked in a tweet whether Schiff’s actions amount to treason.

“Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people. It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason?” Trump tweeted Monday.

Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people. It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

Do you think Rep. Adam Schiff committed treason? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (348 Votes) 3% (10 Votes)

The president also criticized the complaint that was made through the whistleblower process concerning the call.

“The Fake Whistleblower complaint is not holding up. It is mostly about the call to the Ukrainian President which, in the name of transparency, I immediately released to Congress & the public. The Whistleblower knew almost nothing, its 2ND HAND description of the call is a fraud!” Trump tweeted.

The Fake Whistleblower complaint is not holding up. It is mostly about the call to the Ukrainian President which, in the name of transparency, I immediately released to Congress & the public. The Whistleblower knew almost nothing, its 2ND HAND description of the call is a fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

He also noted that Ukrainian officials, who were on the call, ought to know more than those who were not.

RELATED: Ex-NYPD Commissioner Calls Whistleblower 'Covert Operative,' Alleges 'Attempted Coup'

“Again, the President of Ukraine said there was NO (ZERO) PRESSURE PUT ON HIM BY ME. Case closed!” Trump tweeted.

Again, the President of Ukraine said there was NO (ZERO) PRESSURE PUT ON HIM BY ME. Case closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

On Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina defended Trump during an appearance on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

“I have zero problems with this phone call. There’s no quid pro quo here,” the senator said.

“But I do have a problem with Nancy Pelosi. If you believe that Donald Trump did something to hurt this country, you owe [it] to vote, not talk about impeaching the president,” he said, referring to the House speaker’s use of the Ukraine controversy as a catalyst for an impeachment inquiry.

Graham also said that the whistleblower’s complaint has minimal veracity because the individual complaining about the call did not hear it directly.

“This seems to me like a political setup. It’s all hearsay,” he said. “You can’t get a parking ticket conviction based on hearsay.”

Schiff has also been criticized by former Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina.

“If you don’t have good facts you’ve got to make them up,” Gowdy said during an appearance on the Fox News show “The Story.” “Adam Schiff has one of the worst senses of humor than anyone I’ve ever met so he doesn’t even have to try parody. This is the same Schiff that said he had evidence of collusion. He’s not making that mistake this time. He’s not claiming he’s got something he doesn’t have, he’s just making it up on national television.

“I applaud any Democrats who criticize — I would criticize a Republican for making stuff up on something as serious as this hearing. He should be criticized also.”

Schiff’s remarks came as part of his opening statement at the hearing.

“We’ve been very good to your country. Very good. No other country has done as much as we have. But you know what, I don’t see much reciprocity here,” Schiff said, playing the part of Trump during the phone call. “I hear what you want. I have a favor I want from you, though and I’m gonna say this only seven times, so you better listen good. I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent, understand? Lots of it … on this and on that.”

“I’m gonna put you in touch with people and not just any people. I’m gonna put you in touch with the Attorney General of the United States … Bill Barr. He’s got the whole weight of the American law enforcement behind him and I’m gonna put you in touch with Rudy. You’re gonna love him, trust me. You know what I’m asking, so I’m only going to say this a few more times in a few more ways. And by the way, don’t call me again; I’ll call you when you’ve done what I asked,” Schiff said.

He closed that section of his remarks by saying, “This is in sum and character what the president was trying to communicate with the president of Ukraine.”

Schiff later defended his performance, according to Fox News.

“My summary of the president’s call was meant to be at least, part, in parody,” he said. “The fact that that’s not clear is a separate problem in and of itself. Of course, the president never said, ‘If you don’t understand me I’m going to say it seven more times.’ My point is, that’s the message that the Ukraine president was receiving in not so many words.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.