Share
News
President Donald Trump arrives to sign the "Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act," which strengthens prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump arrives to sign the "Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act," which strengthens prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Suing Wall Street Journal After Outlet Publishes Alleged Letter to Epstein

 By Johnathan Jones  July 18, 2025 at 5:39am
Share

President Donald Trump said he will sue The Wall Street Journal over its publication of an alleged letter linking him to Jeffrey Epstein.

In a Truth Social post, Trump called the letter “fake” and said the outlet had been warned not to publish it.

The Journal described the letter as a message for Epstein’s 50th birthday, allegedly part of a collection organized by Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein died in a New York City jail in 2019. The Department of Justice ruled it a suicide.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of aiding Epstein’s sexual abuse of minors.

According to the Journal, the letter was a typewritten conversation and was framed by a drawing of a naked woman, with what the outlet claimed was Trump’s signature below the waist.

One message allegedly read, “May every day be another wonderful secret.”

The Journal did not publish an image of the letter or confirm its authenticity.

Is the Wall Street Journal article fact or fiction?

Trump told the Journal, “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women.”

“It’s not my language. It’s not my words,” he added.

The report said Trump threatened legal action before the article was published.

Thursday on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued.”

Related:
It's Happening: Bondi Moves to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Testimony

He continued, “Mr. Murdoch stated that he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so.”

Trump said WSJ Editor Emma Tucker was told by both him and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt that the letter was “FAKE.”

“Instead, they are going with a false, malicious, and defamatory story anyway,” Trump wrote. “The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don’t even exist.”

He said that he will sue The Wall Street Journal, News Corp, and Rupert Murdoch “shortly.”

Trump added, “It has truly turned out to be a ‘Disgusting and Filthy Rag.’”

“This is yet another example of FAKE NEWS!”

Trump has faced criticism this week for calling Epstein-related scrutiny a Democratic hoax. Thursday, he ordered the release of any pertinent grand jury testimony related to Epstein.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




NFL Legend Learns His Fate After the Sudden Passing of His Agent
Remember the Hero Whose Truck Got Shot up Stopping a Church Shooter? He Just Got the Reward of a Lifetime from a Local Business
Newsom's Office Brags About Beautiful CA Locations, Then Uses Pic from Different State
Mike Huckabee Threatens to Declare Israel 'No Longer Welcoming' to Christian Organizations After 'Shocking' Policy Change
Deadly Explosion Rocks Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Facility
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation