Trump Suing Wall Street Journal After Outlet Publishes Alleged Letter to Epstein

President Donald Trump said he will sue The Wall Street Journal over its publication of an alleged letter linking him to Jeffrey Epstein.

In a Truth Social post, Trump called the letter “fake” and said the outlet had been warned not to publish it.

The Journal described the letter as a message for Epstein’s 50th birthday, allegedly part of a collection organized by Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein died in a New York City jail in 2019. The Department of Justice ruled it a suicide.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of aiding Epstein’s sexual abuse of minors.

According to the Journal, the letter was a typewritten conversation and was framed by a drawing of a naked woman, with what the outlet claimed was Trump’s signature below the waist.

Exclusive: For Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday, friends created a book of bawdy letters. One was from Donald Trump. https://t.co/rMDUnRHwo4 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 17, 2025

One message allegedly read, “May every day be another wonderful secret.”

The Journal did not publish an image of the letter or confirm its authenticity.

“Enigmas never age” wrote Trump to Epstein in the birthday note, along with “We have certain things in common” and “Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret.” https://t.co/Rsscpj9yPR pic.twitter.com/g0ufpAreFV — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) July 17, 2025

Trump told the Journal, “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women.”

“It’s not my language. It’s not my words,” he added.

The report said Trump threatened legal action before the article was published.

Thursday on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued.”

The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued. Mr. Murdoch stated that he would take care of it… — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) July 18, 2025

He continued, “Mr. Murdoch stated that he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so.”

Trump said WSJ Editor Emma Tucker was told by both him and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt that the letter was “FAKE.”

“Instead, they are going with a false, malicious, and defamatory story anyway,” Trump wrote. “The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don’t even exist.”

He said that he will sue The Wall Street Journal, News Corp, and Rupert Murdoch “shortly.”

Trump added, “It has truly turned out to be a ‘Disgusting and Filthy Rag.’”

“This is yet another example of FAKE NEWS!”

Trump has faced criticism this week for calling Epstein-related scrutiny a Democratic hoax. Thursday, he ordered the release of any pertinent grand jury testimony related to Epstein.

