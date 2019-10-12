Trump Supporter Displays Incredible Composure After Being Spit On by Protester During Interview

“When they go low, we go high.” That was the famous quote that Michelle Obama used during the last presidential election, clearly meant to claim the moral high ground when it comes to political discourse.

It sure doesn’t seem like it caught on. With the 2020 election season only now heating up, there have already been disturbing incidents of hatred and animosity on the campaign trail — and the “tolerant” left is falling far short of the former first lady’s pledge.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Unsurprisingly, not everyone was happy with the president’s appearance, but one anti-Trump protester took their disdain to a shocking level.

“Dave Carlson, a salesman in Minnesota, was sharing why he donates to President Trump’s campaign when a protester openly spat in his face and kept walking by,” Vice News reported.

That outlet, which is certainly no defender of Trump, was interviewing the soft-spoken conservative as he stood calmly wearing the campaign hat of the president and answering a reporter’s questions.

Without provocation, a political opponent spat on the man’s face at nearly point-blank range.

The following video contains language some readers may find offensive.

The disgusting attack was captured on camera, and the look of shock on the reporter’s face the moment the incident happened shows just how unexpected it was.

It would have been easy to lose his temper, but Carlson almost deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for keeping his composure.

“Carlson kept his cool and wiped off his face, saying, ‘I’m fine, I’m fine,'” Vice explained. “Two other protesters who were not the perpetrator apologized to Carlson.”

The fact that other protesters around the Trump supporter let him know that they weren’t okay with what happened deserves to be noted.

Even so, the verbal exchange between Carlson and a bystander illustrates the broken logic that some leftists use to justify their rage.

“That’s f—ing disrespectful,” an unidentified man who appeared to be there to protest Trump said, referring to the spitting attack. “On the other hand, that s–t is disrespectful as f— too,” he continued, pointing directly at Carlson’s red “Make America Great Again” hat.

Yes, we’re supposed to believe that spitting on somebody calmly giving an interview is somehow fine in the end, because the target was wearing — gasp! — a hat supporting the American president.

Again, Carlson deserves a medal for his cool-headed response. “I respect your opinion,” he said while still wiping spittle from his face and glasses.

It’s worth noting that in addition to being disgusting, spitting on somebody is viewed as criminal assault under the law.

“Intentionally spitting on another person is an offensive touching that rises to the level of simple assault,” the court system confirmed in 2007, according to Reuters.

But sadly, this assault wasn’t the only one carried out by far-left protesters on the night of the president’s Minneapolis campaign event.

Numerous outlets, including Breitbart News and the local Star Tribune newspaper reported violence that bordered on rioting as the evening waned.

Large groups continue encircling one or two Trump supporters at a time. One guy just had debris thrown at him and got slapped in the face. A videographer stood up for him and helped lead him out if the circle pic.twitter.com/OjfVc34JFJ — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) October 11, 2019

“Large groups continue encircling one or two Trump supporters at a time,” Tribune journalist Liz Sawyer posted on Twitter. “One guy just had debris thrown at him and got slapped in the face. A videographer stood up for him and helped lead him out if the circle.”

“Arrests have been made. Antifa is present. Violence is common place at this point. Typical end of the night anarchy,” summarized The Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer from the scene.

The situation outside the Trump rally in Minnesota is quickly deteriorating Left wing protestors are destroying barricades A protestor can be seen waving the Chinese flag in front of riot police. While people in Hong Kong wave American flags for freedom, we wave Chinese flags pic.twitter.com/XVl551kyqZ — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

These alarming incidents need to be seen. Americans need to pay attention to what is going on, and realize just how backward leftist narratives have become.

