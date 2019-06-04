SECTIONS
Culture Politics WJ Wire
Print

Trump Supporter Gets Milkshaked by British Anti-Trump Protesters Chanting ‘Nazi Scum’

×
By Shelby Talcott
Published June 4, 2019 at 11:48am
Print

Demonstrators in London were caught on camera Tuesday throwing a milkshake at a supporter of President Donald Trump while yelling “Nazi scum” during a protest.

A small fight ensued after the milkshake hit the Trump supporter in the face. Some protesters can be seen on video trying to stop the fight, saying, “It’s not worth it” and “You’re behaving as badly as he is.”

There also appears to be one policewoman trying to break up the fight.

“A Trump supporter is milkshaked by a hostile crowd in Parliament Square,” Matthew Thompson, an LBC reporter, tweeted along with a video of the scene.

TRENDING: Melania Wears Custom-Made Outfit, Channeling the Late Princess Diana’s Style

“Milkshaking” has become a popular form of protest in England. Political adviser to the Independence Party Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, was “milkshaked”during a campaign event in early May.

Leader of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, YouTuber Carl Benjamin and Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz have also been “milkshaked” in 2019.

President Trump has been on a three-day state visit in the U.K., meeting with Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May, among others.

Should the protester who threw the milkshake be reprimanded?

His visit has prompted protests around Britain.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Report: Mexico Is Offering Major Concessions To Avoid Trump Tariffs
Office Key Cards Delayed Virginia Beach Police from Stopping Shooter
Joe Biden’s Lead Shrinks As First Democrat Debate Nears
D-Day Vet To Be Awarded French Legion of Honor Medal. Here Is His Story of Unmatched Courage and Sacrifice
Michael Flynn Abruptly Fires His Lawyers
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×