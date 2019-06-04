Trump Supporter Gets Milkshaked by British Anti-Trump Protesters Chanting ‘Nazi Scum’

Demonstrators in London were caught on camera Tuesday throwing a milkshake at a supporter of President Donald Trump while yelling “Nazi scum” during a protest.

A small fight ensued after the milkshake hit the Trump supporter in the face. Some protesters can be seen on video trying to stop the fight, saying, “It’s not worth it” and “You’re behaving as badly as he is.”

There also appears to be one policewoman trying to break up the fight.

“A Trump supporter is milkshaked by a hostile crowd in Parliament Square,” Matthew Thompson, an LBC reporter, tweeted along with a video of the scene.

“Milkshaking” has become a popular form of protest in England. Political adviser to the Independence Party Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, was “milkshaked”during a campaign event in early May.

Leader of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, YouTuber Carl Benjamin and Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz have also been “milkshaked” in 2019.

President Trump has been on a three-day state visit in the U.K., meeting with Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May, among others.

His visit has prompted protests around Britain.

