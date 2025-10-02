Trump Supporter Photobombs CNN with Sign So Undeniable That Reporter Asks to See Other Side On-Air

A Memphis resident dropped a truth bomb on live TV by photobombing a CNN broadcast with a sign during a segment claiming local residents oppose President Donald Trump’s efforts to restore law and order.

The hilarity unfolded Wednesday, during the liberal network’s histrionic coverage of Trump’s move to deploy the National Guard to Memphis to eradicate crime in the Democrat-run city.

While CNN was pushing the absurd narrative that local residents don’t want to rid their city of crime, one patriot photobombed a live broadcast by holding a sign that said, “Democrats Destroyed Memphis,” as the National Guard were arriving.

As the segment continued, CNN National Correspondent Ryan Young asked the man to flip the sign around and show the back.

The back of the sign read, “Thank you, President Trump.”

To Young’s credit, he covered the incident without his network’s usual mix of left-wing hostility and bias.

🚨 JUST IN: A patriot in Memphis just PHOTOBOMBED CNN with a sign saying “Democrats Destroyed Memphis,” as the National Guard begins arriving The back of the sign says “Thank you, President Trump.” This man just singlehandedly DESTROYED the BS narrative CNN was pushing The… pic.twitter.com/vHpct7fIKb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 1, 2025

With that one small gesture, the demonstrator destroyed CNN’s false narrative that Memphis residents don’t want the National Guard to make their city safe again.

Is Trump right to continue deploying federal resources to crime-ridden cities, or has he gone too far? Doing what’s right Gone too far

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Doing what’s right: 99% (1386 Votes) Gone too far: 1% (12 Votes)

On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed the Memphis Safe Task Force had made 53 arrests and seized 20 illegal firearms in the first two days of its anti-crime operation.

In just 48 hours, our Memphis Safe Task Force has made 53 arrests and seized 20 illegal firearms. Yesterday, a missing juvenile was located and three firearms were recovered at the home of a murder suspect. At @POTUS direction, we are making America safe again! 🇺🇸 — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) October 1, 2025

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said the federal surge was necessary to “liberate this city from the criminal element that has plagued it for generations.”

“The idea that there is a square inch of block in this city where a citizen doesn’t feel safe is unacceptable,” he said.

Miller also pledged that the federal government will provide any support the Memphis Police Department needs to eradicate crime and make the city safe again.

“[W]e are about to provide you with a level of support you cannot even imagine,” he said. “This isn’t just a task force.

“This is a all-of-government, unlimited support operation: ATF, DEA, FBI, ICE, Department of War, every resource we have.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

🚨 JUST IN – STEPHEN MILLER IN MEMPHIS FOR THE FEDERAL SURGE: “This is MEMPHIS. This is the United States of America — and all that bullsh*t is DONE! It’s over. It’s FINISHED.” “The idea that there is a square INCH of block in this city where a citizen doesn’t feel safe is… pic.twitter.com/kAj2nUvu2F — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 1, 2025

Miller continued: “And they’re not going to be sitting behind a desk at a keyboard. We are sending in real cops with guns and badges to go out with you on the street every single night, making arrests.”

“These are people who have taken down drug cartels, kingpins, the worst criminal offenders in the United States, standing with you, shoulder-to-shoulder-to-shoulder,” the Trump aide underscored.

As a reminder, the National Guard arrived in Memphis on Wednesday pursuant to Trump’s Sept. 15 executive order mobilizing a multi-pronged federal task force to restore law and order to the city.

“… Memphis in 2024 had the highest rate of violent crime per capita, including some of the highest per capita rates of murder, robbery, and aggravated assault, and property crimes such as burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft, in the country,” Trump wrote.

“The city, a beacon of American culture that was Elvis’s home and is often called the birthplace of rock and roll and the blues, should be safe and secure for all of its citizens and Americans who visit its historic landmarks,” the president said.

Predictably, Democrats and their left-wing media lapdogs have been screeching nonstop about Trump’s sweeping efforts to crush crime in America’s big cities.

As usual, the deranged left sides with criminals and foreign invaders, while the right sides with law-abiding American citizens and legal residents.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.