Even a pandemic can’t keep Trump supporters down.

Traditional rallies might have been canceled due to coronavirus lockdowns and social distancing requirements, but Americans have found a different way to show support for President Donald Trump: boat parades.

Hundreds of boats flying “Trump 2020” flags gathered off Clearwater Beach, Florida, on Saturday in an attempt to set the record for the biggest boat parade in history.

Cliff Gehart, one of the event’s organizers, told WTVT-TV in Tampa that more than 1,600 people had paid and registered for the event, and he estimated the total number of boats in the parade was close to 2,000.

According to Guinness World Records, the mark for the largest boat parade was set Sept. 13, 2014, when 1,180 boats gathered in the port of Kemaman, Malaysia, to celebrate Malaysia Day.

“They will know whether or not they broke the record after officials have a chance to review the footage,” WTVT reported.

Boat parades in support of the president — or “Trumptillas” — have become popular pastimes this summer. Just last weekend, in addition to the Florida parade, hundreds of boaters gathered on Lake Hopatcong in New Jersey and Lake George in New York.

Even Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle got in on the action, attending a boat parade with COVID-19 survivor Carlos Gavidia earlier this month ahead of a Trump fundraiser in the Hamptons.

It’s clear that the president’s supporters are very enthusiastic. When given the opportunity, they are turning out in droves to support him.

There is no such enthusiasm from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s supporters. There aren’t thousands of boats sporting “Biden 2020” flags or hosting impromptu Biden rallies. He didn’t even draw a crowd for the announcement of his running mate.

Support for Biden based on his own character is tepid at best. A recent Pew Research Center study revealed that a full 56 percent of Biden supporters will vote for him because he isn’t Donald Trump. Only 19 percent support Biden for his leadership, and a mere 9 percent cited Biden’s policy positions as the primary reason they back him for president.

Clearly, many people who plan to vote for Biden will do so because they are anti-Trump, not because they are pro-Biden.

Conversely, 23 percent of respondents cited Trump’s leadership and 21 percent cited his policy positions as their primary reasons for supporting the president. Only 19 percent said they support Trump because he isn’t Biden.

Additionally, almost twice the amount of Trump supporters (30 percent) than Biden supporters (16 percent) said they will be excited if their candidate wins in November.

The report was based on two surveys: One was conducted July 27-Aug. 2 among 11,001 adults, including 9,114 registered voters, on the Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel, and the other was conducted via phone July 23-Aug. 4 among 1,750 adults, including 1,455 registered voters.

Despite virtually nonstop negative coverage of the president by the establishment media and hostile attacks from the left, Trump supporters are still turning out in droves. Meanwhile, Biden supporters are lackluster at best, despite the glowing media attention afforded to the former vice president.

More than anything, this election is going to be a referendum on the president. Biden is a milquetoast candidate seen by many as a placeholder. He’s already said he wants a vice president who is “ready to be president on day one,” sparking speculation that he might not be in the White House very long.

Trump’s first term has been overwhelmed with partisan investigations and vitriolic hate from his opponents. Regardless, his supporters seem as enthusiastic as ever.

This is certainly good news for the president.

