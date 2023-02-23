Trump Supporters Go Wild After Spotting New Detail on the Hats He Handed Out in East Palestine: 'I Want One!'

Former President Donald Trump brought more than water and supplies when he visited East Palestine, Ohio, on Wednesday.

After saluting town residents for their courage in the face of the toxic aftermath of a Feb. 3 train derailment, Trump met with crowds, signing “Make America Great Again” hats.

But the more some on social media looked, the more they realized Trump was handing out something very new – hats with “47” on the right side.

Trump was the nation’s 45th president. President Joe Biden is number 46. Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination for president, would be number 47 if he wins in 2024.

The new hats brought a buzz on Twitter, with one poster writing, “I want one!”

During his time in East Palestine, Trump sought to contrast his visit with the actions of the Biden administration and President Joe Biden.

“This is really America right here; we’re standing in America,” Trump said, according to Newsmax.

“Unfortunately, as you know, in too many cases, your goodness and perseverance were met with indifference — and betrayal in some cases,” he said.

Trump noted that at one point, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it could do nothing for the town. He noted that the agency changed its opinion, but that change did not come until after Trump announced he would visit the community.

“Biden and FEMA said they would not send federal aid to East Palestine under any circumstance. They are not going to send aid,” he said, adding, “They were intending to do absolutely nothing for you.”

“What this community needs now are not excuses and all of the other things you’ve been hearing, but answers and results, and that’s what I think you’re going to see,” Trump said.

He said the town is now getting the response it deserves.

“Norfolk Southern needs to fulfill its responsibilities and obligations. And I see that they’re starting to come here now, too, because they also were saying they’re not coming,” he said.

Trump said he will “come back if necessary, if they don’t come back and give you the treatment that you need, we will be back.”

