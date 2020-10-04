Login
Trump Supporters Hold Incredible Prayer Rally Outside Walter Reed Medical Center

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday.Alex Edelman / Getty ImagesSupporters of President Donald Trump rally outside Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday. (Alex Edelman / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published October 4, 2020 at 3:18pm
Americans prayed and marched Saturday to show their support for President Donald Trump.

Trump had been taken to Walter Reed National Medical Center on Friday after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

As a result, the Bethesda, Maryland, hospital was deluged with Trump supporters who came to show their support.

Many who participated in the gathering said it was time to get past political divisions and become unified behind the president.

“This is not about – it’s not about race. It’s not about your political affiliation, right, it’s about … being [patriotic]. We are all American. We are standing behind you,” one man told WRC-TV.

“I think people should just put everything aside and just wish him better because coronavirus is a very dangerous virus and he’s an elderly man. So, everyone should just pray for his safety and pray that he makes it out of this safely,” another man said.

The gathering was a sea of red “Make America Great Again” items and the red white and blue of the American flag.


Trump acknowledged the gathering on Twitter.

Saturday evening, the group FreedomWorks held a “Get Well Soon, Mr. President” prayer rally for Trump, according to Breitbart.

Peter Vicenzi, FreedomWorks Director of Communications, said the group was happy to show its support for the president, according to CBN.

“It means a lot to us. We need to really be there for the president. He’s made a difference in a lot of the activists’ lives. We want to make sure he knows that we’re there for him,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







