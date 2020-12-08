A Michigan man who is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump is saying that backing the president is a likely reason his house was bombed recently.

A security video shows a man approaching a house in St. Clair Shores, about 20 miles from Detroit, early Saturday.

Shortly after, an explosion can be seen in the video. Further video showed a second man approaching the house prior to a second blast.

“We were really scared. I mean when you feel your house shake and explode and smoke, you don’t know what’s going on,” said the homeowner, whose name was being kept private by WDIV-TV.

He had a reason why a quiet residential area would be the scene of violence.

“Some people say because I’m a pretty avid Trump supporter,” the homeowner said. “I always have my sign up.”

The homeowner wants to know who attacked him and has posted a $10,000 reward for any information about the explosion.

“I mean, it’s worth it to me to find out who’s trying to catch my house on fire and possibly kill me,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner said he was on the second floor of the house with his girlfriend when he heard the explosion.

“Smoke was filling the house,” he said. “I went up, told her to get out the house, ‘Grab the dog, get out of the house.’”

He said there were two distinct explosions.

“The explosion went off and it kind of sounded like a transformer, I guess, from a power line,” the homeowner said. “And then another explosion went off and it shook the house.”

In addition to a shattered window and damaged walls, a hole was blown in the floor of his living room.

“When we came outside, we noticed the whole window, it was completely blown out, smoke coming out. I didn’t know if the house was on fire or what was going on,” the homeowner said. “I seen a truck racing down the road. When the police showed up, they went in, luckily it didn’t catch fire, but the actual implosion of the mortar, it did some serious damage.”

“My neighbor came over from across the street and he said two blocks over they called him and said, ‘What the hell happened?” the homeowner told WJBK-TV.

The St. Clair Shores Police Department is investigating the incident.

“The male homeowner reported an explosive was thrown through his residence front window. St Clair Shores Police and Fire Department responded and observed damage to the front bay window and damage inside the residence,” police said, according to Newsweek.

“The residence surveillance camera captured a white male suspect throwing a suspected lit firework mortar at the residence. The suspect then returned to the two toned Ford F-150 pickup 2004-2014 body style. The residents were not injured.”

