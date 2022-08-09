Trump Supporters Snap Into Action Hours After FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago: 'This Is Really Wrong'

Word of an FBI raid at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday brought Trump supporters out to the Palm Beach, Florida, property in a show of support for Trump.

The raid was part of a search for any classified documents that Trump took with him after he left the White House, according to The New York Times.

“I see this is really wrong,” Elaine Fandino, a Cuban exile who has lived in Florida for 58 years, said, according to WTVJ-TV.

“If this happened to Trump, why has this [not] happened before to Hunter?” Fandino said, referring to the illicit activities of Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

“We live in a police state that the FBI and the Democrats are using the justice system for political ends as if we were in a third world country,” said another Trump supporter, who did not give his name.

This is the scene near Mar-A-Lago where some Trump supporters have gathered @nbc6 @NBCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/n9jsnKKO1J — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) August 9, 2022

We spoke to this Trump supporter in front of Mar-A-Lago, a cuban exile who has lived in South Florida for the past 58 years – she says she’s there to show her support @nbc6 @NBCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/Kh2NqIp5Ip — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) August 9, 2022

The crowd near Mar-A-Lago continues to grow into the night following that search warrant earlier today @nbc6 @NBCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/FQqppzeXYQ — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) August 9, 2022

“As soon as I saw it, I drove here from Tampa. This is nuts,” J.D. Kennon told Fox News. “We all know what you’re trying to do, DOJ. You’re trying to create some kind of charge so he’s not going to be able to run for re-election.”

“They’re going to do anything they can to get him. They’re terrified of him,” Trump supporter Mike Baffumo said. “And it’s not because of any other reason than the policies that he supports: America First policies.”

Twitter erupted in anger over the Mar-a-Lago raid, with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calling it “another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic.”

The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 9, 2022

Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar. pic.twitter.com/dStAjnwbAT — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 9, 2022

I am exceptionally skeptical of this being anything other than politically motivated. There are serious questions about the unprecedented FBI raid reportedly seeking classified materials from former President Trump’s residence. — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) August 9, 2022

This #DepartmentOfInjustice must be held accountable. It was President Trump today, but it’s you next if we don’t take a stand. pic.twitter.com/z9wqynaikg — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 9, 2022

Trump was not at his Florida residence at the time but was in New York City’s Trump Tower.

The former president issued a statement Monday afternoon that Mar-a-Lago was “under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group” of federal agents.

He called the raid a “weaponization” of the justice system and an “attack by Radical Left Democrats” who do not want him to run for president in 2024.

“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before,” Trump said. “They even broke into my safe!

“What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States,” he said.

“It is political targeting at the highest level!” the former president wrote. “The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped.”

The Secret Service said it provided access as required but did not join in the Mar-a-Lago search, WTVJ reported.

“President Trump and his legal team have been cooperative with the FBI and DOJ officials every step of the way,” Trump attorney Christina Bobb told the outlet. “The FBI did conduct an unannounced raid and seized paper.”

