Trump-Supporting Niece of bin Laden Protests Biden-Putin Summit with 'Trump Won' Flag

Grant Atkinson June 17, 2021 at 9:33am

When U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Geneva for his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he was most likely expecting the meeting to grow contentious at times.

What he probably did not foresee was a relative of one of the world’s most infamous terrorists protesting the summit from right outside.

Outlandish as it may sound, that is exactly what took place. The Daily Caller posted a video that showed Noor bin Ladin, Osama bin Laden’s niece, protesting in Geneva by holding up a flag that said “Trump Won.”

Noor bin Ladin has previously denounced the actions of her uncle and committed herself to fighting for Western values. In a September 2020 interview with the New York Post, bin Ladin publicly expressed her support for former President Donald Trump.

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015,” she told the Post.

“I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve. He must be re-elected … It’s vital for the future of not only America, but Western civilization as a whole.”

Five months after Biden took office, Noor is apparently not convinced that his election win was legitimate, and she was ready to let him know as much in Geneva.

According to Business Insider, Noor is the daughter of Osama bin Laden’s half-brother, Yeslam bin Ladin. His portion of the family ends their name with “in” rather than “en.”

Noor was raised by her mother, Carmen Dufour. Dufour divorced Yeslam bin Ladin in 1988 and took Noor to Switzerland along with her two other daughters.

Noor told the Post that she has visited the U.S. several times since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. While she still lives in Switzerland, she told the outlet that America holds a special place in her heart.

It is because of that love for America that Noor said she supported Trump. She said in September 2020 that a potential Biden presidency would open the door for more terrorist attacks.

“ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe,” she said. “Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike.”

Whether or not you care about Noor bin Ladin’s political opinions, the fact remains that having protesters outside the summit is an embarrassing look for Biden.

In addition, he is not the only member of his administration who has been greeted with such hostility in recent days. When Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Guatemala on June 6, protesters held up signs imploring her to “go home” and declaring Trump the rightful president of the U.S.

As easy as it is to giggle at these visuals, the unfortunate truth is that they paint a frightening picture for America. Other countries’ citizens have made it clear they do not fear or respect Biden, who is supposed to be the leader of the free world.

As for Biden himself, he has not done much to change their minds. From reading off of “flashcards” to forgetting the words of the Declaration of Independence, he has hardly inspired confidence in his leadership.

The international trips Biden and Harris have taken over the last couple of weeks have shown that the administration is a laughingstock to at least some citizens of other countries. As Americans, that should be a concerning development regarding the leaders of our great country.

