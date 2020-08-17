A new CNN poll about the race between President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden shows what amounts a statistical dead heat among registered voters nationwide and a virtual tie in battleground states.

The poll found that 50 percent of those polled support Biden while 46 percent support Trump. However, the margin of error for results among registered voters is 4 percentage points, which means Trump and Biden could be in a tie.

The poll also found that since the June CNN poll, Biden has slipped by 5 percentage points in the poll while Trump the president has gathered strength. In June, the former vice president was at 55 percent support while Trump was at 41 percent support.

Among registered voters in 15 battleground states, Biden eked out a 1-point lead over Trump in the new poll, 49 percent to 48 percent. The poll’s margin of error for registered voters in battleground states is 5.4 percent, which means that Trump could, in fact, be leading Biden in those states.

The battleground states show a stark difference in who supports each candidate.

TRENDING: BLM Invades Residential Neighborhood and Demands White People Give Up Their Homes

What the poll lists as “people of color” support Biden 66 percent to 33 percent. However, among white voters, Trump leads Biden 55 percent to 40 percent.

The poll’s breakdown also showed that among registered voters in the battleground states, Biden had stronger support than Trump among respondents making less than $50,000 a year, 55 percent to 41 percent, while Trump was supported by individuals making above $50,000 per year, 51 percent top 46 percent.

A breakdown of the national poll figures show the president gaining strength since the June CNN poll.

Trump is supported by 56 percent of men to 40 percent for Biden, after the June poll showed a roughly even divide.

Will you vote for President Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (1001 Votes) 1% (7 Votes)

He has also closed a gap among independent voters. In June, the CNN poll showed Biden with a 9-point lead, 52 percent to 41 percent, but that has since shriveled to 1 percentage point, 46 percent to 45 percent.

Trump’s stronger standing with independents as the race moves forward includes his having cut in half the percentage of Republicans or Republican-leaning independents who said they would support Biden. That number now stands at 4 percent.

The poll found that the economy, the coronavirus, health care, gun policy and race relations emerged as the top issues overall, but each candidate’s supporters ranked them very different.

The poll found 70 percent of Biden supporters put the coronavirus as the top issue, against only 24 percent of Trump supports.

Vote for TRUMP on November 3rd. I am going to bring our beloved New York back! https://t.co/Xi7yQ45jvy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

RELATED: Dem Rep Maxine Waters Calls for Activation of 25th Amendment, Removing Trump

The president’s backers listed the economy as the top issue at 57 percent, while 37 percent of Biden’s supporters did so.

Immigration, which CNN said was rated as extremely important by 43 percent of Americans a year ago, was rated that way by only 34 percent of Americans in this poll.

The poll was conducted via phone among a random national sample of 1,108 adults between Aug. 12 and Aug. 15.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.