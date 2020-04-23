SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Surprises by Opposing Georgia's Gov's Plan To Reopen the State

×
By Erin Coates
Published April 23, 2020 at 10:23am
Print

President Donald Trump said he opposes Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to allow many Georgia businesses to reopen at the end of this week, noting that he thinks “it’s too soon.”

“I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities which are in violation of the phase one guidelines for the incredible people of Georgia,” Trump said during Wednesday’s coronavirus task force media briefing.

“I want him to do what he thinks is right, but I disagree with him on what he is doing.”

Trump added, “I think it’s too soon.”

TRENDING: Days After Trump Cut WHO Funding, Michelle Helped Raise $55 Million for Incompetent Globalist Org

As of Wednesday, there were 21,102 cases of coronavirus in Georgia, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

While schools in the state will stay closed for the rest of the school year, the Georgia governor announced Monday that gyms, hair salons and other similar businesses can begin to reopen on Friday, Fox News reported.

Kemp received immediate backlash following his announcement, and many mayors said the decision caught them off guard, according to The New York Times.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during the media briefing that he would tell Kemp to “be careful.”

Do you think it is too early to start reopening Georgia?

“I would advise him not to just turn the switch on and go. Because there is a danger of a rebound,” he said.

“And I know there’s the desire to move ahead quickly — that’s a natural, human nature desire — but going ahead and leapfrogging into phases where you should not be, I would advise him, as a health official and as a physician, not to do that.”

In a series of tweets Wednesday afternoon, Kemp said that he had discussed his decision with Trump and will continue to move forward with the plan.

“I appreciate his bold leadership and insight during these difficult times and the framework provided by the White House to safely move states forward,” he tweeted. “Our next measured step is driven by data and guided by state public health officials.”

RELATED: Democratic Lawmaker Resigns After Party Turns on Him for Trump Endorsement

He added, “I am confident that business owners who decide to reopen will adhere to Minimum Basic Operations, which prioritize the health and well-being of employees and customers.”

The governors of Tennessee, Ohio and Colorado have also indicated they do not intend to extend stay-at-home orders in their states that are set to expire next week, according to The Times.

In a Monday executive order, South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster said public beaches could be reopened for public access at the discretion of local leaders. He also said certain nonessential businesses could begin reopening that day as long as they follow social-distancing measures.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Trump Signs $484 Billion 'Phase 3.5' of Coronavirus Relief into Law
MSNBC Anchor Suggests Coronavirus Hurting Trump Could Be a Silver Lining of the Pandemic
White House Responds to Media Furor Over Trump Disinfectant Comment: 'Out of Context'
Michigan Legislature To Consider Drastic Action To Rein in Governor Whitmer's Power
VP Hopeful Stacey Abrams Claims Trump Is 'Illegitimate and Should Not Hold Office'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×