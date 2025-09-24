Share
President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting at the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting at the 80th session of the UN's General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on Tuesday. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Trump Surprises Putin with Sudden Attack, Says Ukraine Can Get Back Old Territory and Original Borders

 By Jack Davis  September 24, 2025 at 6:05am
On a day when President Donald Trump said he believed Ukraine could win its war against Russia, he advocated knocking Russian planes out of the sky that trespass on NATO nations’ airspace and chided Europe for stoking the Russian economy while allegedly also fighting Russia.

Trump delivered an address at the United Nations and offered his assessment of the Russian-Ukrainian war on Truth Social.

“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump posted.

“With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option,” Trump wrote, later adding that Ukraine might “be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!”

In 2014, during the Obama administration, Russia annexed Crimea in southern Ukraine with no world opposition except for statements that scolded the move.

Trump said the war has revealed shortcomings in the Russian military.

“Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like ‘a paper tiger,’” Trump continued.

Trump said the Russian economy is so damaged that “it’s almost impossible for them to get Gasoline through the long lines that are being formed, and all of the other things that are taking place in their War Economy, where most of their money is being spent on fighting Ukraine, which has Great Spirit, and only getting better.”

“Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act. In any event, I wish both Countries well. We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them,” he wrote.

Russian drones and jets have recently crossed into the airspace of nearby former Soviet bloc nations. Trump was asked if he believed nations should shoot them down.

“Yes, I do,” Trump said, according to Just the News.

“Roger that,” Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski posted on social media, according to ABC.

During Trump’s speech, he noted that Western nations fighting Russia are enabling the Russian war machine to buy weapons through energy purchases from Russia.

He called upon nations to stop, “otherwise we’re all wasting a lot of time.”

“Europe has to step it up. They can’t be doing what they’re doing. They’re buying oil and gas from Russia while they’re fighting Russia. It’s embarrassing to them,” Trump said.

While at the U.N., Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who later posted on X, “I am grateful to President Trump for strong cooperation with the United States. Mr President clearly understands the situation and is well-informed about all aspects of this war. We highly value his resolve to help end this war.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
