Share
News

Trump in Sworn Testimony: I Averted 'Nuclear Holocaust' While in White House, 'Saving Millions of Lives'

 By George C. Upper III  August 31, 2023 at 12:25pm
Share

A transcript of former President Donald Trump’s sworn testimony from an April deposition held in regards to a civil case against him and his company by the state of New York for fraud was released Wednesday.

In it, Trump said under oath that he was too busy “saving millions of lives” by preventing “nuclear holocaust” to pay very much attention to what was happening at his company.

The deposition was held on April 13 of this year at the office of the state attorney general, according to the transcript.

The transcript records several pages of preliminaries before prosecuting attorney Kevin Wallace asked the former president about the Trump Organization as an “an umbrella organization for all of [Trump’s] real estate development and corporate affiliates” and who was making the decisions for it, especially his children Erik, Don and Ivanka.

Once he began campaigning in earnest in 2015, he said, “my role was gone” as a leader in the Trump Organization. Trump’s reasoning for that was essentially that he “really wasn’t interested, believe it or not” in what the company was doing.

Trending:
Looters Pick the Wrong Disaster Area to Target, End Up with Million-Dollar Bails After Florida Sheriff's Office Gets Involved

“I was interested 16 in solving the problem with North Korea, which was ready to blow up, and solving the problems we had with China, who was just ripping us off left and right, and making sure  that Russia never went into Ukraine, which they didn’t, under our auspices and, you know, a lot of other things,” Trump explained. “There were a lot of things that were happening in the world, as you probably know.”

Trump said he handled all those issues well, but they re-emerged under President Joe Biden.

For clarification, Trump was asked if he was “too busy” for the company.

“Yeah, I think you can say it. It’s another way of saying it,” Trump responded. “I was very busy. I was — I considered this the most important job in the world, saving millions of lives. I think you would have nuclear holocaust, if I didn’t deal with North Korea. I think you would have a nuclear war, if I weren’t elected. And I think you might have a nuclear war now, if you want to know the truth.”

Was Trump a good president?

The attorney for the prosecution didn’t sound impressed by the aversion of a nuclear holocaust.

“I’m not going to use my seven hours on nuclear war,” he said, referring to the amount of time slated for the deposition.

Most of the deposition reads like similar documents from countless cases around the country, but there were occasional moments that The New York Times described as “contentious.”

At one point, for example, Trump attorney Christopher Kise interrupted Wallace, saying, “We’re going to be here until midnight if you keep asking questions that are all over the map.”

“Chris, we’re going to be here until midnight if your client answers every question with an eight-minute speech,” Wallace responded.

Related:
Trump Returns Fire Against NY AG Letitia James Over Net Worth Fraud Allegations: 'I Was Targeted'

“So let’s get down to business,” he suggested.

You can read the entire transcript here or immediately below.

452564 2022 People of the State of v People of the State of Exhibit s 859 by The Western Journal on Scribd

Trump has moved to have the case thrown out of court, according to The Times, with a ruling on that motion expected in September. If that doesn’t happen, the trial is expected to begin in October.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Watch: RFK Touts Own Mugshot Following Praise of 'Shrewd' Trump
Parents Suing School District After Girls Told to 'Tolerate' Alleged 'Threatening' Encounter with Exposed Male in Bathroom
Florida Fire Department Issues Warning to EV Owners After Seeing What Hurricanes Trigger
Check Your Receipt: Glitch Causes Customers to Double Pay Taxes on Groceries
'Rich Men North of Richmond' Singer's Family Discloses Life-Changing Event Coming in November
See more...

Conversation