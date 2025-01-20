Share
President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office from U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Monday.
Trump Sworn In Using 2 Different, Very Special Bibles

 January 20, 2025
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president using two Bibles at the U.S. Capitol on Monday.

Fox News reported that one of the Bibles was one Trump’s mother gave him in 1955 to “mark his Sunday Church Primary School graduation at First Presbyterian Church, in Jamaica, New York,” according to a news release from his inaugural committee.

It is a 1953 Revised Standard Version of the Bible.

The second Bible was first used by Abraham Lincoln in 1861 when he was sworn in as the nation’s 16th president.

“It has only been used three times since, by President [Barack] Obama at each of his inaugurations and by President Trump at his first inauguration in 2017,” Trump’s release said. “The burgundy velvet-bound book is part of the collections of the Library of Congress.”

Trump’s swearing-in happened to fall on the federal holiday commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Newsweek reported that George Washington started the tradition of placing a hand on the Bible while being sworn in as the nation’s first commander-in-chief in April 1789.

Washington on his own volition added the words, “So help me God” to the oath, which succeeding presidents have also followed.

Archbishop of New York Timothy Dolan and Rev. Franklin Graham offered invocations at Trump’s inauguration.

Dolan referenced Washington, Lincoln, and World War II Gen. George Patton’s exhortation to his soldiers to pray in all times. The archbishop also quoted Dr. King saying, “Without God, our efforts turn to ashes.”

Graham began his remarks, “Mr. President, the last four years, there were times I’m sure you thought it was pretty dark, but look what God has done. We praise Him and give Him glory.”

Many in the Capitol Rotunda then applauded as the preacher smiled.

Graham started his prayer by quoting from Psalm 33, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.”

Randy DeSoto
