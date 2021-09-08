Donald Trump is reportedly planning to endorse Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman as a primary challenger against Republican Rep. Liz Cheney in an effort to oust the anti-Trump congresswoman.

Politico broke the news of the expected endorsement on Wednesday morning.

“His allies and team not only encouraged Hageman to run against Cheney — they now are under pressure to clear the crowded primary field of other candidates who could split anti-Cheney sentiment, which would give the incumbent the chance to win her primary with only a plurality,” Politico reported.

Hageman resigned Tuesday as a member of the state’s Republican National Committee in preparation for the announcement, according to the report.

“By censuring Rep. Liz Cheney we sent the strong message that we expect our elected officials to respect the views and values of the people who elected them. Accountability is key and I am proud of our party for demanding it,” Hageman wrote in her resignation letter.

“While I have thoroughly enjoyed my work as National Committeewoman, I will not be able to continue in that role at this time and am hereby submitting my resignation to be effective immediately. I have every intention of staying active in the Republican Party and in Republican politics, but will be doing so through different means.”

Trump reportedly met with Hageman in August, according to The Hill. At the time, neither Hageman nor a spokesperson for Trump would comment on the potential visit.

In July, Trump released a statement that referred to Cheney as Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “new lapdog.”

“Voters in the Great State of Wyoming want clear majority winners in elections, and the only mechanism that accomplishes majority victors is a Run-Off Election, pitting the top two candidates against each other. Conservative Republicans in the Wyoming State Legislature like Senator Bo Biteman and Representative Chip Nieman led this effort,” Trump said.

“Unfortunately and sadly for Wyoming voters, RINO State Legislators stood in the way, defeating the Run-Off Election bills.”

Trump then emphasized his strategy for Wyoming Republican voters to defeat Cheney in the 2022 midterm elections.

“The easiest way to defeat Deplorable Liz Cheney is by having only ONE Conservative candidate run and WIN! Wyoming Patriots will no longer stand for Nancy Pelosi and her new lapdog RINO Liz Cheney!”

NEW! President Trump: “The easiest way to defeat Deplorable Liz Cheney is by having only ONE Conservative candidate run and WIN! Wyoming Patriots will no longer stand for Nancy Pelosi and her new lapdog RINO Liz Cheney!” pic.twitter.com/2yYvKhlrVw — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 30, 2021

Cheney recently alienated herself from other Republican House members in July when she joined Pelosi’s House select committee to investigate the events of Jan. 6.

“I’m honored to have been named to serve on the January 6th select committee. Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814,” Cheney said in a statement following the announcement.

“That day saw the most sacred space in our Republic overrun by an angry and violent mob attempting to stop the counting of electoral votes and threatening the peaceful transfer of power.”

I’m honored to serve on the January 6th select committee. Our oath to the Constitution must be above partisan politics. pic.twitter.com/LpPoWhBHPx — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) July 1, 2021

“We’re very honored and proud that she has agreed to serve on the committee,” Pelosi said in a statement in July, according to Fox News.

