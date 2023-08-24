Share
Trump Takes Aim at Electric Vehicles: The Happiest Moment as an EV Driver Is the First 10 Minutes

 By Michael Austin  August 24, 2023 at 5:13am
During Tucker Carlson’s Wednesday night interview with Donald Trump, the former president took aim at EVs.

Instead of joining Wednesday night’s first GOP debate of the 2024 presidential race, Trump appeared in a prerecorded interview with the former Fox News host on his new show, which is posted directly to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

While talking about election integrity, Trump claimed that “they have to cheat because their policies are so bad that if they didn’t cheat they couldn’t get elected.”


One of the “bad” policies Trump chose to focus on is the Democratic Party’s push to transition the country to electric vehicles.

School Bus with 52 Kids on Board Overturns in Deadly Crash

“Who wants to … have to drive an electric car which, you have a four-hour drive but the car only goes an hour and a half so you have to charge it?” he said.

“The happiest moment for someone in an electric car is the first 10 minutes,” the former president said.

“The unhappiest part is the next hour because you’re petrified that you’re not going to be able to find another charger.”

The Biden administration has indeed placed an emphasis on pushing EVs.

In April, the Biden administration announced its plan to ensure 50 percent of all vehicle sales are for electric vehicles by 2030.

By the plan’s announcement, incentives created by the Biden administration already had created $100 billion worth of investments into EV development.

Nevertheless, as Trump implied, EV efficacy remains in question.

Story after story continues to come out regarding the issues many EVs are causing for consumers.

Conversation