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President Donald Trump speaks to the press before he boards Air Force One for his first flight aboard the Boeing 747-8 that Qatar gifted the United States to use for executive travel, at Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland, on July 1, 2026.
President Donald Trump speaks to the press before he boards Air Force One for his first flight aboard the Boeing 747-8 that Qatar gifted the United States to use for executive travel, at Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland, on July 1, 2026. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Takes First Flight on New Air Force One: 'Nobody's Ever Seen Anything Like It'

 By Randy DeSoto  July 1, 2026 at 3:46pm
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President Donald Trump took his maiden voyage on the new Air Force One on Tuesday, traveling to North Dakota for the opening of the Teddy Roosevelt Presidential Library.

“This will be the first flight of what I think is maybe the greatest commercial plane ever built. I said to Boeing, ‘What’s the best one?’ and they said, “This is the best plane ever built,’” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, D.C., before boarding the plane.

“They just completed it. They made it appropriate for a president. That means security and all of the different bells and whistles they put on. Very complex stuff. But it’s really quite something,” Trump added.

“This is a plane that the United States of America should have. Our Air Force One was 35, 36 years old. It would be parked next to the new ones like this, and it really didn’t look appropriate for our country,” Trump said.

The new plane is a 747-8 luxury aircraft, which is replacing the military-grade 747-2, CBS News reported.

“We’re very proud of this. The country is very proud of it,” Trump said of the new plane.

In May 2025, Trump announced that the Qatari government planned to gift the plane to the United States.

The president was pressed at the time if Qatar expected anything in return for the $400 million aircraft.

Trump first noted that new Air Force Ones, first contracted during the Obama administration, are way behind schedule. CBS reported that they are expected to be delivered in 2028.

“It’s going to be a while before we get them,” the president said, and Qatar knew about the situation and wanted to do a “nice gesture.”

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“I could be a stupid person and say, ‘Oh no. We don’t want a free plane.’ We give free things out. We’ll take one, too,” Trump said, elaborating that the U.S. provides security for Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

He further argued that the maintenance costs involved with keeping the current Air Force Ones flying are “astronomical.”

Trump summarized, “I think it’s a great gesture from Qatar. I appreciate it very much. I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer.”

“It’s not a gift to me. It’s a gift to the Department of Defense,” he emphasized.

Trump then said the plane will eventually be decommissioned and become part of his presidential library, similar to an Air Force One flown during Ronald Reagan’s administration, which is now in his library.

While in Medora, North Dakota, for the Teddy Roosevelt Library opening, Trump also traveled by train and presidential limo to get to the site — giving new meaning to planes, trains, and automobiles.

A troop of Rough Riders on horseback accompanied the presidential motorcade to the Teddy Roosevelt Library.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Trump said, “As we enter the 250th year, Americans must never forget we are a historic and heroic people, with a heroic spirit and a heroic purpose. And in this world we are a very special group.”

“American courage won our independence; it liberated millions and millions from slavery, rescued billions from tyranny, and sustained American liberty for two and a half centuries.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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