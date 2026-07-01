Trump Takes First Flight on New Air Force One: 'Nobody's Ever Seen Anything Like It'

President Donald Trump took his maiden voyage on the new Air Force One on Tuesday, traveling to North Dakota for the opening of the Teddy Roosevelt Presidential Library.

“This will be the first flight of what I think is maybe the greatest commercial plane ever built. I said to Boeing, ‘What’s the best one?’ and they said, “This is the best plane ever built,’” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, D.C., before boarding the plane.

“They just completed it. They made it appropriate for a president. That means security and all of the different bells and whistles they put on. Very complex stuff. But it’s really quite something,” Trump added.

“This is a plane that the United States of America should have. Our Air Force One was 35, 36 years old. It would be parked next to the new ones like this, and it really didn’t look appropriate for our country,” Trump said.

The new plane is a 747-8 luxury aircraft, which is replacing the military-grade 747-2, CBS News reported.

“We’re very proud of this. The country is very proud of it,” Trump said of the new plane.

“This will be the first flight of what I think is maybe the greatest commercial plane ever built,” says @POTUS as he departs for the opening of the Teddy Roosevelt Presidential Library. “This is a plane that the United States of America should have. Our Air Force One was 36… pic.twitter.com/zd9EG3RyD0 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 1, 2026

In May 2025, Trump announced that the Qatari government planned to gift the plane to the United States.

The president was pressed at the time if Qatar expected anything in return for the $400 million aircraft.

Trump first noted that new Air Force Ones, first contracted during the Obama administration, are way behind schedule. CBS reported that they are expected to be delivered in 2028.

“It’s going to be a while before we get them,” the president said, and Qatar knew about the situation and wanted to do a “nice gesture.”

ABC: “What do you say to people who view that luxury jet as a personal gift to you?”@POTUS: “You’re ABC Fake News right?… You should be embarrassed asking that question. They’re giving us a free jet. I could say no… I want to pay you $1B… Or I could say thank you.” pic.twitter.com/Q22i73Asle — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 12, 2025

“I could be a stupid person and say, ‘Oh no. We don’t want a free plane.’ We give free things out. We’ll take one, too,” Trump said, elaborating that the U.S. provides security for Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

He further argued that the maintenance costs involved with keeping the current Air Force Ones flying are “astronomical.”

Trump summarized, “I think it’s a great gesture from Qatar. I appreciate it very much. I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer.”

“It’s not a gift to me. It’s a gift to the Department of Defense,” he emphasized.

Trump then said the plane will eventually be decommissioned and become part of his presidential library, similar to an Air Force One flown during Ronald Reagan’s administration, which is now in his library.

The new Air Force One, a Boeing 747-8 luxury plane gifted to the U.S. by the Qatari government last year, took off Wednesday morning, marking President Trump’s first trip aboard the plane as he travels to North Dakota for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opening. pic.twitter.com/0UUnoS1xHR — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 1, 2026

While in Medora, North Dakota, for the Teddy Roosevelt Library opening, Trump also traveled by train and presidential limo to get to the site — giving new meaning to planes, trains, and automobiles.

🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump has EMERGED from the Freedom Train in North Dakota, to LOUD cheers of “USA! USA!” This “whistle stop” tour is EXACTLY what Teddy Roosevelt used to do back in the day. True Americana right here! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/kGaI1tMgF0 pic.twitter.com/nHpf1Tmia0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 1, 2026

A troop of Rough Riders on horseback accompanied the presidential motorcade to the Teddy Roosevelt Library.

President Trump gets an escort by the Rough Riders to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. pic.twitter.com/T983Ef4Evk — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 1, 2026

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Trump said, “As we enter the 250th year, Americans must never forget we are a historic and heroic people, with a heroic spirit and a heroic purpose. And in this world we are a very special group.”

“American courage won our independence; it liberated millions and millions from slavery, rescued billions from tyranny, and sustained American liberty for two and a half centuries.”

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