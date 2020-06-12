President Donald Trump criticized Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Friday morning and said the former vice president is “not all there.”

“Look, Joe’s not all there, everybody knows it. And it’s sad when you look at it and you see it, you see it for yourself,” the Republican president said Fox News’ “Outnumbered Overtime.”

“He’s created his own sanctuary city in the basement of wherever he is and he doesn’t come out.”

Trump added, “and certainly if I don’t win, I don’t win.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

TRENDING: Fire Breaks Out Near Seattle ‘Autonomous Zone,’ Protesters Reportedly Left with No Choice But To Phone City for Help

Trump was responding to Biden’s claim that Trump would “try to steal the election,” which he made in an interview with “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” Wednesday night.

“This president is going to try to steal this election. This is a guy who said that all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in a primary,” Biden said.

He added that if Trump refused to leave office, he “is absolutely convinced” the military will escort the Republican president from the White House.

Are you worried about the integrity of the 2020 election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 84% (231 Votes) 16% (43 Votes)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany dismissed Biden’s comments in an interview with Fox News Thursday morning.

“I think that’s a ridiculous proposition. This president is looking forward to November, this president is hard at work for the American people. Leave it to Democrats to go out there and grandstand and level these conspiracy theories,” she said.

Trump’s campaign added that it was “just another brainless conspiracy theory” Biden is spinning “to try to undermine confidence in our elections.”

“It was the Obama administration that tried to subvert an election by spying on the Trump campaign in 2016 and Biden himself was part of the effort to sabotage the incoming Trump administration because they couldn’t live with President Trump’s victory,” campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told ABC News.

“President Trump has been clear that he will accept the results of the 2020 election.”

RELATED: Pence's 'Great American Comeback Tour' Begins in Pennsylvania

In his Friday interview, Trump said it would be a “very sad thing for our country” if he lost in November, but he “would go on and do other things.”

He added that having a Democrat in office would mean “getting rid of police departments” in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25 after a police officer knelt on his neck for roughly nine minutes during an arrest.

Biden’s campaign released a statement earlier this week saying that Biden “does not believe that police should be defunded.”

“I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness and, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community,” Biden added in an interview with CBS News.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.