Trump Takes Hard Line on Troubled Democrat-Run Cities: Citizens ‘Living in Hell’

During a trip to Japan for the G20 summit, President Donald Trump sat down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and described a major homelessness problem in Democrat-controlled cities.

Trump described homelessness in some U.S. cities as “a phenomenon that started two years ago,” The Daily Wire reported.

The president said that many people in cities with problems with homelessness are now “living in hell” and “police officers are getting sick just by walking the beat.”

“Although some of them have mental problems where they don’t even know they’re living that way, in fact perhaps they like living that way,” he said of the homeless population.

Trump also said his administration might intervene with cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“They can’t be looking at scenes like you see in Los Angeles and San Francisco. San Francisco, I own property in San Francisco so I don’t care except it was so beautiful,” he said.

“And now areas that you used to think as being, really something very special, you take a look at what’s going on with San Francisco and it’s terrible. So we’re looking at it very seriously. We may intercede.”

When Trump said that a “couple of other cities” are also experiencing problems, Carlson corrected him and said, “No, it’s a lot.”

Trump wasn’t afraid to point the finger at Democrats running the cities.

“This is the liberal establishment; this is what I’m fighting. I don’t know if they’re afraid of votes; I don’t know if they really believe that this should be taking place, but it’s a terrible thing that’s taking place,” he said.

A Department of Housing and Urban Development report in 2018 showed that the 10 American cities with the biggest homeless populations were all run by Democrats.

Trump also said he had tackled the homelessness problem in Washington D.C., eliminating the problem in some parts of the city “very quickly.”

The president also discussed Afghanistan during the same interview.

He said that while he wants American troops to leave the country, he fears that it has now become the “Harvard of terrorists.”

The president suggested that he would “leave very strong intelligence there,” if American troops were to be withdrawn.

Two American soldiers were killed in Afghanistan last week, sustaining wounds from small arms fire during combat operations.

