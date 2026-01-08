Trump Takes Hatchet to Globalists: Ends Funding and Withdraws US for Dozens of UN and Dozens More Non-UN Bodies

President Donald Trump has withdrawn America from multiple globalist organizations he says oppose the needs of the United States.

Trump announced the step in a White House fact sheet that said the globalist gaggles being left behind are “contrary to the interests of the United States.”

The document said the U.S. will no longer participate in 31 United Nations groups and 35 other groups “that operate contrary to U.S. national interests, security, economic prosperity, or sovereignty.”

The decision comes after a review Trump ordered of all agreements that bound the United States to various international organizations to which it belongs or funds.

“These withdrawals will end American taxpayer funding and involvement in entities that advance globalist agendas over U.S. priorities, or that address important issues inefficiently or ineffectively such that U.S. taxpayer dollars are best allocated in other ways to support the relevant missions,” the fact sheet said.

“President Trump is ending U.S. participation in international organizations that undermine America’s independence and waste taxpayer dollars on ineffective or hostile agendas,” it added.

The document said many of the 66 groups America is leaving “promote radical climate policies, global governance, and ideological programs that conflict with U.S. sovereignty and economic strength.”

“American taxpayers have spent billions on these organizations with little return, while they often criticize U.S. policies, advance agendas contrary to our values, or waste taxpayer dollars by purporting to address important issues but not achieving any real results,” the document said.

By ending U.S. participation, “President Trump is saving taxpayer money and refocusing resources on America First priorities.”

Trump “has prioritized American interests by redirecting focus and resources toward domestic priorities such as infrastructure, military readiness, and border security, and acting swiftly to protect American companies from foreign interference,” the document said.

A presidential memo released by the White House named the organizations.

Non-United Nations organizations from which the U.S. is withdrawing include the 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact; the Commission for Environmental Cooperation; the Global Forum on Migration and Development; the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change; the International Renewable Energy Agency; the Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century; and the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe.

Organizations that operate under the auspices of the U.N. being dropped include the UN Economic and Social Council Economic Commissions for Africa, the Caribbean, Western Asia, and the Pacific; the UN Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries; the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women; the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change; and the UN Population Fund.

The memo noted that for “United Nations entities, withdrawal means ceasing participation in or funding to those entities to the extent permitted by law.”

Trump last year issued an executive order prompting a review of various commitments.

In it, Trump noted that “some of the UN’s agencies and bodies have drifted from this mission and instead act contrary to the interests of the United States while attacking our allies and propagating anti-Semitism.”

That executive order ended U.S. support for the UN Human Rights Council and the UN Relief and Works Agency for the Near East.

