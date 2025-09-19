Trump Takes Immediate Action After Learning of Illegal Accused of Beheading Man, Kicking Head Across Parking Lot in Front of Victim's Family

An illegal immigrant allegedly brutally murdered a man via beheading in Dallas, Texas, reminding us all of the gross incompetence on display from former President Joe Biden and his border czar, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Now, President Donald Trump wants to remind everyone why his immigration policies are so important.

On Sept. 10, 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was said to have attacked 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas, where the two men worked.

Cobos-Martinez was reportedly cleaning a room with a woman who witnessed him pick up a machete and go after Nagamallaiah after the latter told both workers not to use a broken washing machine on the motel property. Cobos-Martinez was apparently mad Nagamallaiah wanted his order translated rather than telling him directly.

🚨 Dallas County, TX: Yesterday, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was arrested for Capital Murder in the death of Chandra Nagamallaiah. He has an immigration detainer hold. Cobos-Martinez, who was working at a motel, is accused of decapitating Nagamallaiah with a machete after… pic.twitter.com/MD8SYxVomh — Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) September 11, 2025

For that dispute, the victim was brutally slain, with Cobos-Martinez allegedly picking up a machete and chasing him down as he ran screaming to the motel office where his wife and child were.

The anonymous witness told CBS News how that gruesome moment unfolded: “He chased him from 108 all the way to the office. The man was trying to get into the office to tell his family.”

Nagamallaiah’s wife and son tried to stop Cobos-Martinez, but to no avail.

In a scene of absolute horror and unparalleled evil, Nagamallaiah was decapitated, and Cobos-Martinez appeared to kick his head around the parking lot in front of his family. A Dallas Fire-Rescue truck was on the scene shortly after this and followed him until police could arrive to make an arrest.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they are required to keep a distance if a threat is present until police can arrive. They were responding to calls involving a potential or ongoing threat.

“I feel bad for his family because he got a wife, they came out and they didn’t know what to do, she was screaming, hollering, but I told her to get back because I didn’t know if he was going to attack her too,” the witness said.

Cobos-Martinez admitted to the crime to police. He is being held on a capital murder charge and has an immigration hold.

Trump took to social media platform Truth Social on Sunday to post about the matter, vowing to make sure the Cobos-Martinez is prosecuted.

“I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country. This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country,” Trump said in the post.

“This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree!”

The New York Post corroborated Trump’s statements about Cobos-Martinez’s criminal past.

He was previously released from ICE’s custody on Jan. 13 under Biden.

Cobos-Martinez had been charged with aggravated assault in 2018 but received one year in jail after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor. In 2017, he was arrested for trying to carjack a young women while he was naked.

Facing charges in Texas, authorities found he was wanted for carjacking, false imprisonment, and failure to appear.

He is a Cuban national who should have never been in our country. This is a criminal who, when he did enter illegally, should have never been released into the general population.

A man is dead in the most barbaric fashion imaginable, leaving his wife and son traumatized for life.

Biden is responsible for this bloodthirsty killer being free.

Moments like this further prove that ICE cannot act fast enough. Lives are at stake.

