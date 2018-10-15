SECTIONS
Just In: Facebook Just Silenced Political Speech in America. And No One Seems To Care. Read Here.
Politics
Print

Trump Takes Over Interview, ‘I’m President and You’re Not’

By Steven Beyer
at 9:09am
Print

In a “60 Minutes” interview with CBS News’ Lesley Stahl that aired Sunday, things got heated as President Donald Trump was pushed on his relationship with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and special counsel Robert Mueller.

In the contentious interview, Trump reminded Stahl exactly who was president.

The interview became testy when Stahl brought up the North Korean leader.

“I do trust him, yeah, I trust him. That doesn’t mean I can’t be proven wrong,” Trump told Stahl.

Stahl pushed back, “Why would you trust him?”

TRENDING: Texas Voter Fraud Ring Busted, Slapped with Nearly 30 Felony Charges

Trump responded by telling Stahl that if he didn’t trust Putin, he wouldn’t have told her there on the show. He told her it would be “foolish” to tell her that on the program.

Trump went on to remind the journalist that the North Korean leader hasn’t tested a missile or rocket recently.

He said, “They definitely haven’t done a nuclear test because you know about them real fast. It sort of moves the earth. And we have a relationship now.”

Stahl didn’t let the issue go, though. She pressed further, bringing up Kim Jong Un’s history of crimes against his own people.

Do you think there is a media bias against Trump?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

She asked, “He presides over a cruel kingdom of repression, gulags, starvation. Reports that he had his half-brother assassinated. Slave labor. Public executions. This is a guy you love?”

The interview became tense again.

“I know all these things,” Trump fired back, “I mean. I’m not a baby. I know these things.”

He continued, “I get along with him really well. I have a good energy with him. I have a good chemistry with him. Look at the horrible threats that were made. No more threats. No more threats.”

The interview became contentious at other times as well as Stahl brought up topics such as Mueller’s investigation and relations with Russia.

At one point Trump talked about what he felt was unfair treatment by the media.

He said, “I never knew how dishonest the media was and I really mean it. I’m not saying that as a sound bite. I never knew how dishonest.”

Stahl tried to change the subject but Trump pressed on saying, “Well, no, even the way you asked me a question, like, about (family) separation (of illegal immigrants at the border). When I say, ‘Obama did it,’ you don’t want to talk about it.”

Stahl told the president that she didn’t want to fight with him, to which he replied, “Lesley, it’s okay. In the meantime, I’m president and you’re not.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Pastor Brunson and his wife, Norine on CBS.CBS News / screen shot

Pastor Brunson’s Wife Reveals Dream She Had Before Meeting Trump – ‘I Knew Exactly What I Was Supposed to Pray’

Evie Fordham

Terry James Albury walking out of sentencing.Antonio pi scata / Twitter

Former FBI Agent Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Leaking Documents

Savannah Pointer

John Rich of Big & Rich performs onstage at the 33rd Annual Kiss 99.9 Chili Cookoff at CB Smith Park on Jan. 20, 2018, in Pembroke Pines, Florida.Johnny Louis / Getty Images

Country Music Star Comes Out in Support of Republican Marsha Blackburn

Savannah Pointer

Ted Cruz, left, and Donald Trump, right.Bob Levey / Getty Images for Left/Right TV; Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

‘Unprecedented’ Response to Trump-Cruz Rally Forces a Venue Change

Chris Agee

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, left, and his replacement, Tucker Carlson, right, are Nos. 1 and 2 on The New York Times bestsellers list.

Bill O’Reilly Unseats His Fox News Replacement as He Skyrockets to the Top of the Bestseller Charts

Chuck Ross

President Donald Trump speaking at podiumNicole S Glass / Shutterstock

Trump Erupts Over Steele Dossier – ‘Where is Jeff Sessions?’

Steven Beyer

Debbie White Dove Porreco, left, a descendant of the famed 17th-century Powhatan princess Pocahontas, spoke out against Sen. Elizabeth Warren, right, and her DNA test results Tuesday on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Actual Descendant of Pocahontas Speaks Out on Elizabeth Warren’s DNA Test – ‘I Feel Betrayed’

Martin Gottesfeld

Zach Gibson / Getty Images

Man Who Fought To Save Justina Pelletier from the Government Endorses Ted Cruz

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.