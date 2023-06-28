Share
News
At left, former President Donald Trump, the leading GOP candidate in the 2024 presidential race, stands on stage after being introduced during the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women's Lilac Luncheon in Concord, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. At right, E. Jean Carroll arrives for her civil trial against former President Donald Trump at Manhattan Federal Court in New York on May 8.
At left, former President Donald Trump, the leading GOP candidate in the 2024 presidential race, stands on stage after being introduced during the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women's Lilac Luncheon in Concord, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. At right, E. Jean Carroll arrives for her civil trial against former President Donald Trump at Manhattan Federal Court in New York on May 8. (Scott Eisen / Getty Images; Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)

Trump Takes Legal Action Against Accuser E. Jean Carroll Over What She Said on CNN

 By Jack Davis  June 28, 2023 at 7:45am
Share

Former President Donald Trump has filed a counterclaim against writer E. Jean Carroll, saying she defamed him in comments after winning a civil trial against Trump last month.

Carroll has insisted Trump raped her during a 1990s encounter at a New York City department store. The former president has strongly denied it.

In May, a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation and awarded Carroll $5 million. It did not find him liable for rape.

The former president filed a counterclaim on Tuesday saying Carroll is guilty of defamation for continuing to say he raped her in spite of the jury’s finding.

The counterclaim refers to Carroll II because Carroll has two additional lawsuits pending against Trump. The first is scheduled to go to trial next year, according to The Hill.

Trending:
'My Goal Is to Have This Man Executed': Father Pleads Not Guilty After Confessing to Killing His 3 Sons

Carroll is referred to in the suit as “Counterclaim Defendant,” Trump is the “Counterclaimant.”

Trump’s counterclaim said that in an interview on CNN, Carroll “was specifically asked about the jury unanimously finding Counterclaimant not liable for rape in Carroll II.”

“In response to that specific inquiry, Counterclaim Defendant disregarded the jury’s finding that Counterclaimant did not rape her, and replied: ‘oh yes he did, oh yes he did,’” the filing said.

The counterclaim also accused Carroll of approaching Trump’s lawyer in the case and saying, “He did it and you know it.”

Did the jury get it wrong when it awarded E. Jean Carroll $5 million?

“ Counterclaim Defendant made these statements knowing each of them were false or with reckless disregard for their truth or falsity,” the counterclaim said.

“Counterclaim Defendant made these false statements with actual malice and ill will with an intent to significantly and spitefully harm and attack Counterclaimant’s reputation, as these false statements were clearly contrary to the jury verdict in Carroll II whereby Counterclaimant was found not liable for rape by the jury,” it said.

The counterclaim said Carroll’s comments “constitute defamation per se, as Counterclaim Defendant accused Counterclaimant of rape, which clearly was not committed, according to the jury verdict in Carroll II. “

Related:
Trump Handed Custom New Hampshire License Plate with 2 Words on It: Iconic Video

“Due to Counterclaim Defendant’s repeated falsehoods and defamatory statements made against the Counterclaimant, Counterclaimant has been the subject of significant harm to his reputation, which, in turn, has yielded an inordinate amount of damages sustained as a result,” the filing said.

The counterclaim called for Carroll to be forced to retract her comments and would deprive her of the $10 million she is seeking from Trump in the case in which the counterclaim was filed.

She increased her complaint of $10 million following comments Trump made on CNN the day after the verdict against him in which he called her a “whack job” during a town hall.

“I have no idea who the hell she is. I don’t know who this woman is. … She’s a whack job,” he said.



Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, downplayed the counterclaim, according to The New York Times.

“Trump’s filing is thus nothing more than his latest effort to delay accountability for what a jury has already found to be his defamation of E. Jean Carroll,” she said. “But whether he likes it or not, that accountability is coming very soon.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Biden's America: Parasitic Life-Threatening Disease Once Obliterated Has Returned
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Bryan Kohberger - He Could Face Execution Method Never Before Used in Idaho
Trump Takes Legal Action Against Accuser E. Jean Carroll Over What She Said on CNN
Coincidence? Biological Threat Mailed to GOP Lawmakers Who Also Stood Up to LGBT Agenda
NASCAR Great Jimmie Johnson Loses 3 Family Members in 'Bone-Chilling' Tragedy
See more...

Conversation