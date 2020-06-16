SECTIONS
Trump Takes Stand Against 'Radical and Dangerous Efforts' To Defund Nation's Police Departments

President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Rose Garden on “Safe Policing for Safe Communities" at the White House on June 16, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Rose Garden on “Safe Policing for Safe Communities" at the White House on June 16, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published June 16, 2020 at 1:10pm
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at establishing national law enforcement standards and reaffirmed his opposition to defunding police.

“I strongly oppose the radical and dangerous efforts to defund, dismantle and dissolve our police departments, especially now when we’ve achieved the lowest recorded crime rates in recent history,” Trump said during a Rose Garden ceremony.

He noted that in 2018, the police arrested nearly 12,000 people for murder, 25,000 for rape and 1.5 million for assault.

The FBI reported a 3.3 percent decrease in violent crime in 2018 from the previous year.

“Americans know the truth: Without police there is chaos, without law there is anarchy, and without safety there is catastrophe,” the president said.

He went on to argue that the United States needs leaders at every level of government who recognize this fact.

“Americans also believe we must improve accountability, increase transparency and invest more resources in police training, recruiting and community engagement,” Trump said.

The president’s executive order specifically calls for state and local law enforcement agencies to ban chokeholds, “except in those situations where the use of deadly force is allowed by law.”

The order also says police departments will only be rewarded with federal grants when their policing practices and procedures are certified by an independent credentialing body.

“The Attorney General shall certify independent credentialing bodies that meet standards to be set by the Attorney General,” the order reads.

“Reputable, independent credentialing bodies, eligible for certification by the Attorney General, should address certain topics in their reviews, such as policies and training regarding use-of-force and de-escalation techniques; performance management tools, such as early warning systems that help to identify officers who may require intervention; and best practices regarding community engagement,” it further states.

Additionally, the order requires the attorney general to establish a database to track law enforcement officers who have engaged in bad conduct, so they cannot simply move to another police department to escape accountability.

Trump’s order also calls on the attorney general to set up co-responder programs for social workers to respond with police to situations involving those suffering from impaired mental health, homelessness and addiction.

“Americans can achieve anything when we work together as one national family,” the president concluded

“To go forward we must seek cooperation, not confrontation. We must build upon our heritage, not tear it down, and we must cherish the principles of America’s founding as we strive to deliver safe, beautiful, elegant justice and liberty for all.”

