Share
News
President Donald Trump celebrated the lower-than-predicted inflation numbers Tuesday.
President Donald Trump celebrated the lower-than-predicted inflation numbers Tuesday. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Trump Takes Victory Lap After Inflation Report Vindicates Him on Tariffs — Hammers Top Economist

 By Randy DeSoto  August 12, 2025 at 1:04pm
Share

President Donald Trump took a shot at Goldman Sachs’ CEO and its economists Tuesday while touting July’s inflation number, which came in cooler than expected.

Goldman Sachs was among the many investment firms that predicted in April that Trump’s tariff policy would be inflationary, tank the stock market, and likely cause a recession.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index rose 2.7 percent in July compared to the same month last year and rose 0.2 percent from June.

That compares to a 2.8 percent increase predicted by Wall Street, according to CNBC.

Trump responded to the report, posting on Truth Social, “Trillions of Dollars are being taken in on Tariffs, which has been incredible for our Country, its Stock Market, its General Wealth, and just about everything else.”

“It has been proven that even at this late stage, Tariffs have not caused Inflation, or any other problems for America, other than massive amounts of CASH pouring into our Treasury’s coffers. Also, it has been shown that, for the most part, Consumers aren’t even paying these Tariffs, it is mostly Companies and Governments, many of them Foreign, picking up the tabs,” the president continued.

Do you support Trump’s trade strategy?

“But David Solomon and Goldman Sachs refuse to give credit where credit is due. They made a bad prediction a long time ago on both the Market repercussion and the Tariffs themselves, and they were wrong, just like they are wrong about so much else.”

Trump concluded, “I think that David should go out and get himself a new Economist or, maybe, he ought to just focus on being a DJ, and not bother running a major Financial Institution.”

Yahoo Finance reported that on April 9, following Trump’s “Liberation Day” reciprocal tariff announcement, Goldman Sachs’ research economic team forecast that the policy would push the U.S. into recession in 2025.

“During that same time period in the spring, Goldman’s equity strategy team was among the more than 10 Wall Street firms tracked by Yahoo Finance that cut its year-end target for the S&P 500 as the stock market tanked in reaction to tariffs,” the outlet noted.

Related:
Dems Quickly Delete Widely-Mocked Groceries Post After Realizing It's a Massive Self-Own

“The equity strategy team led by David Kostin moved its year-end target for the S&P 500 to as low as 5,700, which would’ve reflected a negative year for the benchmark index. But as the market has rallied, Kostin, along with many others on Wall Street, has become more positive on equities. Kostin now sees the S&P 500 ending the year at 6,600, or roughly 3% higher than where the index was trading on Tuesday,” Yahoo said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the S&P 500 Index stood at a record high of approximately 6,400, according to CNBC.

In April, Trump placed a 90-day pause on his reciprocal tariff policy, which his administration used to negotiate trade agreements between various countries, with the understanding that if an agreement could not be reached, the announced Liberation Day tariff rate would be the benchmark.

Trump’s team has successfully negotiated agreements with the European Union, Japan, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, South Korea, Vietnam, and the Philippines, CBS News reported.

Fox Business reported Tuesday that Goldman Sachs economists, led by Jan Hatzius, released an analysis over the weekend showing foreign exporters have absorbed 14 percent of Trump’s tariff costs through June, while consumers have paid 22 percent, and businesses absorbed 64 percent of the cost.

The economists predicted that the share American consumers will pay will eventually be 67 percent.

Stephen Miran, head of Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers, told Fox News that the consumer price index is running at a 1.9 percent annualized rate.

“That’s an example of the effects of the president’s profoundly disinflationary policies of deregulation, border control, energy abundance, and tax incentives to boost capital stock,” Miran said.  “That’s all very powerful in bringing down inflation, and you’re seeing it start to work.”

The economist further argued that the goods prices that did go up in July were part of a global trend seen at a similar scale inside the United Kingdom, Canada, and Mexico, meaning they had nothing to do with Trump’s tariff policies.

Miran concluded, “So there is just very little ground to stand on to think that tariffs are any meaningful driver of inflation.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




As Trump Works to Clean Up DC's Mess, Here's What the White House is Doing with the Homeless
Trump Takes Victory Lap After Inflation Report Vindicates Him on Tariffs — Hammers Top Economist
Watch: DC Police Union Head Defies Dems with Full-Throated Support for Trump's Guard Deployment to Clean up Capital
James Comer Comment Suggests Biden Pardons Were Illegal - Evidence His Committee Is Gathering Could Overturn
Trump Puts DC Police Under Direct Federal Control Over Crime Surge in Dem-Run City
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation