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Rodri of Spain prepares to lift the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy as FIFA President Gianni Infantino directs President Donald Trump after the team’s victory following during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Rodri of Spain prepares to lift the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy as FIFA President Gianni Infantino directs President Donald Trump after the team’s victory following during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Dan Mullan / Getty Images)

Trump Takes Over World Cup Finale, Helps Distribute Trophies After Fists Flew at End of Championship Game

 By Michael Schwarz  July 20, 2026 at 7:42am
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President Donald Trump helped Spain celebrate a dominant World Cup victory.

Meanwhile, Argentina showed more fight after the whistle than it did during the match.

With the victorious Spanish players assembled on center stage at midfield, Trump handed them their trophy, congratulated several individual players, and then lingered for a few moments, clapping his hands while they celebrated.

At one point, however, it appeared as if Trump threw FIFA President Gianni Infantino a bit of a curveball.

In fact, in a clip posted to the social media platform X, Infantino had to jog rather conspicuously in front of the Spanish team to catch up to Trump, who had begun to exit the stage in the opposite direction.

Then, it looked as if Infantino tried to coax Trump off the stage. But the American president, undeterred, remained for a few moments while the Spanish players hoisted the trophy.

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Spain’s victory came eight years after Trump led the successful effort to secure the 2026 World Cup for North America.

Alas, after the match, Argentine players “disgraced” themselves with what The Athletic called their “charmless petulance.”

First, defender Nahuel Molina appeared to instigate a confrontation with Spanish midfielder Rodri. When Spanish defender Eric Garcia leapt to Rodri’s defense, Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes, who had played the “villain” while committing an aggressive foul and complaining to the referee during the match, grabbed Garcia by the throat and shoved him to the ground.

Then, during the awards ceremony, Argentina’s players turned their backs on the Spaniards.

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During the match, Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez set a World Cup Final record with 11 saves.

That meant, of course, that Spain managed to generate many offensive chances. In fact, the Spaniards dominated play in a manner not often seen in championship match-ups.

Moreover, an aggressive foul by Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernández resulted in his disqualification and forced his team to play all of extra time a man short.

According to the Daily Mail, the crowd booed as Trump and Infantino walked to midfield after the game.

Likewise, one Argentine player appeared to ignore Trump altogether after receiving his silver medal from Infantino.

Otherwise, the players, particularly the victorious Spaniards, behaved in a manner respectful of the American president.

At the NATO Summit in Turkey earlier this month, Trump had blasted Spain for failing to contribute to the NATO alliance.

“Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don’t participate, they don’t pay. I don’t want anything to do with Spain,” the president said.

In March, Spain also denied the use of its airspace and military bases for the U.S. war against Iran.

On his return flight home from Turkey, however, Trump struck a conciliatory tone.

“I will say, I did have issues with Spain, and I still do, but Spain came back all the way today. Spain was very generous today, you know, I told them I was going to stop trading,” the president told reporters aboard Air Force One, according to Time.

Spain will defend its soccer title as a co-host of the 2030 World Cup.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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