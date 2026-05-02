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President Donald Trump gives a speech during the State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump gives a speech during the State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

Trump Talks 'Taking Over' Cuba 'Almost Immediately... on the Way Back from Iran'

 By Jack Davis  May 2, 2026 at 1:43pm
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A jocular President Donald Trump spoke of “taking over” Cuba on Friday night.

Trump spoke about Cuba during remarks at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches in Florida, according to Fox News.

The comments came after Trump recognized former Democratic Rep. Dan Mica of Florida.

“And he comes from, originally, a place called Cuba, which we will be taking over almost immediately,” Trump said.

“Cuba’s got problems. We’ll finish one first. I like to finish a job,” he said, referring to the Iran conflict.

“On the way back from Iran, we’ll have one of our big — maybe the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier — the biggest in the world,” he continued.

“We’ll have that come in, stop about 100 yards offshore, and they’ll say, ‘Thank you very much, we give up,’” Trump said.

The comments followed new sanctions on Cuba that Trump imposed on Friday.

The executive order imposing the sanctions said Cuba’s policies “continue to constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat, which has its source in whole or substantial part outside the United States, to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.”

“Not only are these policies, practices, and actions designed to harm the United States, but they are also repugnant to the moral and political values of free and democratic societies,” the order said.

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The sanctions target Cuban officials, and those in the country’s energy, defense, or financial services sectors as well as individuals accused of corruption.

As noted by CBS News, the new round of sanctions is designed to increase pressure on foreign financial institutions that are propping up Cuba by threatening that they could lose access to U.S. markets if they work with Cuba.

Andy Gómez, a professor of Cuban studies at the University of Miami, said the “hidden message” in the order is a warning to nations such as Russia and China not to support Cuba.

“This move shows Cuba it hasn’t been forgotten,” Gómez said. “Even with other international priorities, the issue of Cuba is still on the table.”

Rep. Carlos Giménez, a Republican from Florida, supported the sanctions.

“The newly implemented sanctions against the Cuban regime are necessary to target its security apparatus — the machine that jails political prisoners and oppresses its people,” Giménez said.

“Anyone who props up this tyranny will face serious consequences. We must end this repressive regime that continues to pose a significant threat to our national security. The days of impunity are over. Freedom and our security are not negotiable,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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