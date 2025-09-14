Share
President Donald Trump speaks to the media while announcing plans to host the 2026 G20 summit in Miami, Florida, as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez look on during a press availability in the Oval Office of the White House on Sept. 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Trump Tariffs Bring In New Record Amount of Revenue

 By Michael Austin  September 14, 2025 at 9:00am
The tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump brought in $31.4 billion in August, marking the largest monthly intake so far in 2025.

Data from the Treasury Department said that total tariff revenue for this year has meanwhile exceeded $183.6 billion, according to a Sept. 7 report from Fox Business.

The sum collected in August marks an increase from the $17.4 billion collected in April, the $23.9 billion received in May, the $28 billion received in June, and the $29 billion collected in July.

Fox Business reported that at the current pace, the nation could receive more tariff revenue in a few months than the entirety of last year.

News of the tariff revenue comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that Trump exceeded his authority by introducing “reciprocal tariffs” earlier this year.

The Aug. 29 decision will only enter into effect after Oct. 14, allowing the Trump administration time to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, according to a report from CNBC.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview that the agency would have to issue refunds on the tariffs if the Supreme Court rules against the levies.

That means the agency “would have to give a refund on about half the tariffs, which would be terrible for the Treasury.”

Since the Supreme Court may not issue a ruling on the policies until next summer, Bessent warned that “delaying a ruling until June 2026 could result in a scenario in which $750 billion-$1 trillion in tariffs have already been collected, and unwinding them could cause significant disruption.”

The White House said in a statement after the ruling that Trump was operating within his lawful authority when announcing the tariffs, according to a report from CNN.

“President Trump lawfully exercised the tariff powers granted to him by Congress to defend our national and economic security from foreign threats,” White House spokesman Kush Desai remarked.

“The President’s tariffs remain in effect, and we look forward to ultimate victory on this matter.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi likewise defended the decision on social media after the ruling was announced.

“Trump found there was a national emergency and took action under the law by imposing tariffs,” she wrote.

“The judges of the Federal Circuit are interfering with the President’s vital and constitutionally central role in foreign policy,” she added.

Bondi said the decision was “wrong and undermines the United States on the world stage,” vowing that the Justice Department “will appeal this decision and continue to fight to restore the president’s lawful authority.”

