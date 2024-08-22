Trump Team Drops Bomb During Oprah Winfrey's DNC Speech as Past Letter Comes Back to Haunt Her

American elites’ intense animus toward former President Donald Trump has always appeared somewhat inauthentic.

Not that they secretly love him, for of course they have given no evidence of that. But the depth of their professed hatred, fueled by derogatory caricatures and disseminated to the masses through establishment media propaganda, seems rooted more in fear than in loathing.

Wednesday night on the social media platform X, as veteran talk show host and media mogul Oprah Winfrey spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the Trump campaign posted a warm, glowing, decades-old letter from Winfrey to Trump, thereby reminding voters of this strange anti-Trump turnabout on the part of the elites.

Winfrey’s letter, dated Jan. 11, 2000, extolled Trump’s character and even hinted at a possible political alliance.

“Donald — I reviewed the book excerpt. I have to tell you, your comments made me a little weepy,” the letter began.

What could Trump have written that made Winfrey “weepy”?

“It’s one thing to try and live a life of integrity — still another to have people like yourself notice. Thank you, Oprah,” she wrote.

Then came the incredible postscript.

“Too bad we’re not running for office. What a TEAM!” Winfrey added.

Trump’s campaign just posted a letter that Oprah sent to Trump while she’s speaking at the DNC 😭 “Too bad we’re not running for office. What a team!” pic.twitter.com/tGTu2y592T — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 22, 2024

Meanwhile, a video of Trump on Winfrey’s show in 1988 also began circulating on X.

“I don’t know how your audience feels, but I think people are tired of seeing the United States ripped off,” a young Trump said.

Earlier in the clip, he complained about America’s freeloading allies and asinine trade policies. He also said that he did not want to run for president, but that if things ever got bad enough, he would, and he would probably win.

Donald Trump on the Oprah Winfrey show in 1988. He was right about everything. pic.twitter.com/Jm3I58ILzU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 22, 2024

In other words, Trump has made the same arguments for nearly 40 years. He made them on Winfrey’s show.

So why do people like Winfrey suddenly oppose him and encourage others to hate him?

“Hollywood elites only turned on Donald Trump when he become a threat to the Establishment,” journalist Kyle Becker wrote on X.

NEW: Oprah Winfrey just endorsed Kamala Harris at the DNC. The Trump campaign responded by showing a letter that she had once sent Donald Trump. “Too bad we’re not running for office. What a team!” she said. Oprah wanted to be Trump’s running mate. Hollywood elites only… pic.twitter.com/fYYgcd6or3 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 22, 2024

Indeed, nothing else about the phenomenon of anti-Trump animus makes sense.

Are you voting for Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1667 Votes) No: 1% (10 Votes)

U.S. elites benefit in myriad ways from globalism and war. The affluence of the suburbs around Washington, D.C., for instance, testifies to their parasitic success.

Trump has exposed them, and they hate him for it. Since they cannot refute the truths he has revealed, they have no choice but to abandon all reason by calling him “Hitler” and his supporters “Nazis,” and by treating him as an existential threat to what they call “democracy,” which really means nothing more than their continued diabolical rule.

In short, they do hate him, but they fear him even more.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.