Commentary

Trump Team Drops Bomb During Oprah Winfrey's DNC Speech as Past Letter Comes Back to Haunt Her

 By Michael Schwarz  August 22, 2024 at 7:47am
American elites’ intense animus toward former President Donald Trump has always appeared somewhat inauthentic.

Not that they secretly love him, for of course they have given no evidence of that. But the depth of their professed hatred, fueled by derogatory caricatures and disseminated to the masses through establishment media propaganda, seems rooted more in fear than in loathing.

Wednesday night on the social media platform X, as veteran talk show host and media mogul Oprah Winfrey spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the Trump campaign posted a warm, glowing, decades-old letter from Winfrey to Trump, thereby reminding voters of this strange anti-Trump turnabout on the part of the elites.

Winfrey’s letter, dated Jan. 11, 2000, extolled Trump’s character and even hinted at a possible political alliance.

“Donald — I reviewed the book excerpt. I have to tell you, your comments made me a little weepy,” the letter began.

Congressman Reveals Foreign Links Found on Trump Shooter's Cellphone

What could Trump have written that made Winfrey “weepy”?

“It’s one thing to try and live a life of integrity — still another to have people like yourself notice. Thank you, Oprah,” she wrote.

Then came the incredible postscript.

“Too bad we’re not running for office. What a TEAM!” Winfrey added.

Meanwhile, a video of Trump on Winfrey’s show in 1988 also began circulating on X.

“I don’t know how your audience feels, but I think people are tired of seeing the United States ripped off,” a young Trump said.

Earlier in the clip, he complained about America’s freeloading allies and asinine trade policies. He also said that he did not want to run for president, but that if things ever got bad enough, he would, and he would probably win.

Prince Harry's Life in America 'Hasn't Turned Out the Way He Wanted' as Royal Rift Looms Large: Friend

In other words, Trump has made the same arguments for nearly 40 years. He made them on Winfrey’s show.

So why do people like Winfrey suddenly oppose him and encourage others to hate him?

“Hollywood elites only turned on Donald Trump when he become a threat to the Establishment,” journalist Kyle Becker wrote on X.

Indeed, nothing else about the phenomenon of anti-Trump animus makes sense.

U.S. elites benefit in myriad ways from globalism and war. The affluence of the suburbs around Washington, D.C., for instance, testifies to their parasitic success.

Trump has exposed them, and they hate him for it. Since they cannot refute the truths he has revealed, they have no choice but to abandon all reason by calling him “Hitler” and his supporters “Nazis,” and by treating him as an existential threat to what they call “democracy,” which really means nothing more than their continued diabolical rule.

In short, they do hate him, but they fear him even more.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
