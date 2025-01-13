Share
Commentary
President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as president in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017.
Commentary
President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as president in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. (Mark Ralston - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Team Lands Grammy-Winning Superstar for Inauguration Performance

 By Randy DeSoto  January 13, 2025 at 2:39pm
Share

Multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Carrie Underwood is reportedly slated to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next week.

Underwood, 41, will sing “America the Beautiful” on Jan. 20 at the U.S. Capitol, according to a picture of the inaugural program shared by political reporter Matthew Foldi.

The Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club will accompany her in the performance, which is scheduled to take place after J.D. Vance is sworn in as vice president and before Trump takes the oath.

The program also showed that invocations will be offered by Archbishop of New York Michael Dolan and Rev. Franklin Graham.

Benedictions will be provided by four members of the clergy, including from the Jewish, Muslim, and Christian faiths.

Underwood, an eight-time Grammy Award winner, will be the highest-profile star to perform at a Trump inauguration. What a difference eight years and one Joe Biden term makes.

Will you watch Trump’s inauguration?

Trump’s 2017 inauguration included performances by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and then-16-year-old “America’s Got Talent” singer Jackie Evancho, ABC News reported.

Country music artists Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood, who is also a Grammy Award Winner, sang at a concert the night before Trump’s 2017 swearing-in.

Keith, who faced criticism for his decision, told Entertainment Weekly at the time, “I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military. I performed at events for previous presidents [George W.] Bush and [Barack] Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO.”

Related:
Third Massive Car Manufacturer Ponies up for Trump, Donates 7 Figures to Make Jan 20 Unforgettable

The singer died last year after a battle with cancer, but Greenwood is slated to return for this year’s inauguration.

Forbes reported in 2017 that several high-profile artists stated publicly that they were asked to perform at Trump’s inauguration, but declined, including Elton John, David Foster, U.K. superstars Charlotte Church and Rebecca Ferguson, The Beach Boys and Ice-T.

Fans of the “Y.M.C.A.” Trump dance will be excited to learn that the Village People will be performing at the Inaugural-Eve Ball hosted by Turning Point USA.

TPUSA president Charlie Kirk posted on X, “Thrilled to announce that Village People, one of President Trump’s personal favorites, will be performing LIVE at the Turning Point Inaugural-eve Ball.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Team Lands Grammy-Winning Superstar for Inauguration Performance
Arson Arrest Made: Police Apprehend Man at Site of Blaze, Background Confirms Fears
Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Extreme Tactics Biden Admin Used to Censor Facebook Included Screaming and Cursing
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Continues Its Dramatic Overhaul, Abruptly Blows Up Its Entire DEI Department
Bizarre: Somehow Henry Winkler Was Ahead of the LA Fire Dept. When It Came to Potential Fire Cause
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation