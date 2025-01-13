Multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Carrie Underwood is reportedly slated to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next week.

Underwood, 41, will sing “America the Beautiful” on Jan. 20 at the U.S. Capitol, according to a picture of the inaugural program shared by political reporter Matthew Foldi.

The Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club will accompany her in the performance, which is scheduled to take place after J.D. Vance is sworn in as vice president and before Trump takes the oath.

The program also showed that invocations will be offered by Archbishop of New York Michael Dolan and Rev. Franklin Graham.

Benedictions will be provided by four members of the clergy, including from the Jewish, Muslim, and Christian faiths.

Underwood, an eight-time Grammy Award winner, will be the highest-profile star to perform at a Trump inauguration. What a difference eight years and one Joe Biden term makes.

Trump’s 2017 inauguration included performances by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and then-16-year-old “America’s Got Talent” singer Jackie Evancho, ABC News reported.

Country music artists Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood, who is also a Grammy Award winner, sang at a concert the night before Trump’s 2017 swearing-in.

Keith, who faced criticism for his decision, told Entertainment Weekly at the time, “I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military. I performed at events for previous presidents [George W.] Bush and [Barack] Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO.”

The singer died last year after a battle with cancer, but Greenwood is slated to return for this year’s inauguration.

Forbes reported in 2017 that several high-profile artists stated publicly that they were asked to perform at Trump’s inauguration, but declined, including Elton John, David Foster, U.K. superstars Charlotte Church and Rebecca Ferguson, The Beach Boys and Ice-T.

Fans of the “Y.M.C.A.” Trump dance will be excited to learn that the Village People will be performing at the Inaugural-Eve Ball hosted by Turning Point USA.

TPUSA president Charlie Kirk posted on X, “Thrilled to announce that Village People, one of President Trump’s personal favorites, will be performing LIVE at the Turning Point Inaugural-eve Ball.”

