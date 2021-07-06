Liz Harrington, spokeswoman for Donald Trump, blasted author Michael Wolff over claims in his new book that Jared Kushner persuaded the former president to not give himself a pardon.

“Michael Wolff sat for over two hours in interviews with President Trump and never asked him about this [pardons], or other false claims Wolff has been making,” Harrington told the Daily Mail.

“If he had, President Trump would have knocked them down, but instead Wolff decided to try to sell books with more Fake News,” she said.

This is total fake news and never happenedhttps://t.co/QKGhQwzngX — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 6, 2021

Harrington also pushed back on other claims Wolff made in his book, titled “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency.”

She disputed Wolff’s allegation that Trump asked random visitors at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to recommend lawyers to help with his legal issues.

“All these stories from the Michael Wolff book are not true,” Harrington tweeted on Tuesday.

“Wolff never asked President Trump about them, if he had, he would have refuted them,” she said.

All these stories from the Michael Wolff book are not true. Wolff never asked President Trump about them, if he had, he would have refuted them. Fake News!https://t.co/MDc17SN7Sp — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 6, 2021

Trump has riled up his critics in the past on the pardon issue. In 2018, he tweeted he had the right to pardon himself as president — but stated that doing so is unnecessary because he’s “done nothing” that requires such action.

“As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?” he said in an early morning tweet.

The then-president then went on to blast special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia, referring to it as “the never ending Witch Hunt.”

Trump announced the addition of Harrington in June as the spokeswoman for his Save America Political Action Committee and Trump himself following the departure of Jason Miller.

“Donald J. Trump is pleased to announce Liz Harrington, a strong Republican conservative voice for America and who has represented conservative policies so well over the years, as our new spokesperson for Save America and Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America. Liz will be taking the place of Jason Miller, who will be leaving to enter the private sector,” the statement said.

“Liz Harrington is a fighter,” he said. “She was an important part of our receiving more votes than any incumbent President in U.S. history, far more than we received the first time we won.”

Harrington added her own comments regarding her role.

“It is an honor of a lifetime to represent President Trump and to stand for the truth,” she said.

“At such a critical time for our country, President Trump’s fighting spirit is needed now more than ever. We will not stand idly by and let America fall to the Radical Left-Wing Mob,” Harrington added.

The statement said she “is the former national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, editor-in-chief of Warroom.org, and senior writer for the Washington Free Beacon. She has long been a staunch supporter of President Trump.”

