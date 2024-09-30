Share
Trump Teams Up with Samaritan's Purse's Franklin Graham, Says Biden-Harris 'Non-Responsive' to Hurricane

 By Randy DeSoto  September 30, 2024 at 2:16pm
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump charged that President Joe Biden has been unresponsive to Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

Trump also faulted Vice President Kamala Harris for attending fundraisers on the West Coast while Americans out east are suffering from the storm’s impact.

“What do you think of Gov. Kemp’s response to the storm here in Georgia?” a reporter asked Trump after he landed in Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday to deliver supplies to Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse relief organization.

“The governor’s doing a very good job. He’s having a hard time getting the president on the phone. I guess they’re not being responsive enough. The federal government is not being responsive,” the former president said.

“He won’t get on [the phone] and of course the vice president, she’s out someplace campaigning, looking for money,” he added.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Harris raised roughly $55 million at star-studded fundraisers in Los Angeles and San Francisco over the weekend and then attended a campaign event in battleground Nevada on Sunday.

Biden and Harris  “have to be focused over here. This is a really bad one,” Trump said. “They’re being very non-responsive.”

Trump also pointed out that “North Carolina has really been hit hard. Really, really been hit hard. The hardest. You can’t even get in there right now.”

The 45th president stated that he is partnering with Samaritan’s Purse.

“We brought a lot of supplies. We’re with Franklin Graham who’s always fantastic in these cases. Nobody better. Samaritan’s Purse has done an unbelievable job,” Trump said.

Graham told reporters his organization will need more volunteers to respond to the disaster, which he described as “the worst we’ve seen in years.”

Over 100 have died from the storm, which hit hardest on the Gulf coast of Florida and into Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina with winds and flooding. CNN reported Helene is among the deadliest hurricanes to strike the U.S. in the last 50 years.

Later Trump exhorted people to trust that “God is strongly with us.”

“Working together, we’ll overcome these hardships, we’ll endure, and we will rebuild Valdosta and every other town that has been so badly hit. And we’ll emerge stronger, more united, and more prosperous than ever before,” he said.

Biden told reporters Monday in Dover, Delaware regarding his administration’s response, “We’ve given everything that we have. We’re on the ground ahead of time. We’re working hard.”

A reporter asked, “Are there any more resources the federal government could be giving them?”

“No.  We’ve given them — we have preplanned a significant amount of it, even though they didn’t ask for it yet — had — hadn’t asked for it yet.”

In a Sunday post on X, Harris wrote, “Our Administration will continue to stay in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need.”

Learn more about Samaritan’s Purse’s response, volunteer and donate here.

Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
