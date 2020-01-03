Trump Tearing Apart Warren, Sanders in Florida Poll

Many of President Donald Trump’s critics have routinely claimed over the past year that he is such a despised and weak president that virtually any of the Democratic candidates vying for their party’s nomination in 2020 could easily defeat him in the election.

That increasingly doesn’t appear to be the case, however, as polling over the past couple of months — particularly in the wake of the sham impeachment launched by House Democrats — has surprisingly shown an increase in support for the president that has translated into his leading all or most of his potential competitors in hypothetical matchups.

On Tuesday, Politico reported that a recent poll out of Florida revealed that of the four top-tier Democratic candidates, only former Vice President Joe Biden held a slim lead over Trump — two points in a poll with a four-point margin of error.

From Dec. 11-16, 2019, pollsters for Mason-Dixon queried 625 registered voters in Florida that proportionally represented voters in all counties in the state and actually had a pretty even ideological breakdown of 37 percent Democrat, 36 percent Republican and 27 percent independent.

While the Trump-hating talking heads in the media will no doubt focus on the fact that Biden prevailed over Trump in this poll by a count of 47-45 percent, with 8 percent undecided, even they will have to admit that Biden enjoys only an uncomfortably thin margin of victory.

TRENDING: Hundreds of Biden’s Old Co-Workers Confirm They’d Rather Vote for Someone Else

Perhaps the bigger takeaway that the media will ignore is that Trump bested the other top Democratic contenders in this poll, including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Matched up against Sanders, Trump won by a five-point margin, 49-44 percent, with 7 percent undecided. And the president held a four-point lead over Buttigieg, 49-45 percent, with 6 percent undecided.

Trump’s largest hypothetical win came over Warren, however, whom he trounced by nine points, 51-42 percent, with 7 percent undecided.

Aside from the head-to-head matchups, the poll also asked respondents whether they had a favorable or unfavorable view of the president and the top four Democratic candidates.

Are you confident that Trump can defeat any of the potential Democratic nominees in 2020? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (24 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Trump’s approval rating was well in line with other state and national polling: The president was viewed favorably by 46 percent of respondents and unfavorably by 47 percent, with 7 percent remaining neutral.

Of the four Democrats, only Biden earned an overall favorable rating from the polled voters, 45-41 percent, with 14 percent declaring themselves neutral.

Sanders and Warren were both deep underwater in that category, receiving favorable views from 35 and 37 percent of respondents, respectively, that compared against a respective 52 percent and 48 percent unfavorable rating. Both senators earned 13 percent in the neutral category.

As for Mayor Pete, he was viewed favorably by 32 percent and unfavorably by 38 percent, with 17 percent neutral. Of particular note with Buttigieg is the fact that a full 13 percent of respondents claimed to not even recognize his name.

Though few Democratic analysts and strategists will publicly admit as much, these numbers have to be provoking quite a bit of anxiety for them as it shows that only Biden presents any sort of “serious competition” to Trump in a “swing” state with a lot of electoral votes that is vital for any hope of victory.

RELATED: DeSoto: Baghdad Attack Confirms Key Difference Between Trump and Obama Is Sheer Competence

Consider that it remains wholly unclear whether Biden will even make it to the Democratic convention, much less actually win the party’s nomination, and one can see why these poll results showing him to be the only real competition to Trump in Florida is simply devastating to the fervent hopes that the president will be defeated and ousted from office in the 2020 election.

Though nothing is set in stone and circumstances could certainly change between now and November, it at least looks like Florida is a pretty solid state for Trump headed into the election, and that is huge news that will significantly bolster his overall chance of winning in 2020.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.