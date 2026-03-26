Trump Tears Into 2 of His Supreme Court Appointees: 'They Sicken Me'

President Donald Trump shredded two of his Supreme Court appointees — Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch — for voting to strike down his reciprocal international tariffs, saying they’re costing the United States hundreds of billions of dollars.

“The Supreme Court — that’s right, of the United States — cost our country … hundreds of billions of dollars,” Trump said Wednesday at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner in Washington.

“And they couldn’t care less. They couldn’t care less,” he said in disgust.

“Two of the people that voted for that, I appointed,” Trump added. “And they sicken me. They sicken me because they’re bad for our country.”

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. President Trump just UNLOADED on Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch “Not that it matters, but 2 of the people that voted for that I APPOINTED. They SICKEN ME. They sicken me because they’re BAD for our country.” “The Supreme Court is… pic.twitter.com/x1UAxduGl4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 26, 2026

In February, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block Trump’s tariffs, saying the president lacks the authority to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act without congressional input.

Gorsuch, Barrett, and “conservative” Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the three liberal judges to rule against Trump’s tariffs, which had been a centerpiece of his economic agenda.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh — a Trump appointee — dissented, along with two conservative judges, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas.

🚨 In a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court STRIKES DOWN President Trump’s tariffs, holding that the President CANNOT use the IEEPA and Congress alone has the taxing power. Roberts delivered the opinion/judgment of the Court. Thomas, Alito, and Kavanaugh dissent. pic.twitter.com/6dlL2OJruZ — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) February 20, 2026

In addition to invalidating Trump’s tariffs, the Supreme Court majority refused to exempt the United States from being forced to pay back more than $130 billion in tariffs it collected.

As usual, the financial burden of these staggering refunds falls on beleaguered American taxpayers, many of whom are struggling to buy groceries.

A federal trade-court judge ordered the Trump administration to start refunding the more than $130 billion it collected in the global tariffs invalidated by the Supreme Court last month. https://t.co/gkSl33o9pW — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 4, 2026

The high court ruling ignited a social media frenzy, with many commenters slamming Barrett for repeatedly promoting left-wing policies in her decisions.

Amy Coney Barrett wanted these gang members to stay in America. And she seems to be against every Trump policy. She is a major problem. pic.twitter.com/1bSjZ8aa8w — C3 (@C_3C_3) May 15, 2025

While a Supreme Court justice isn’t expected to support all the policies of the president who appointed him, there’s a tacit understanding that the judge was nominated because his past rulings aligned with the president who chose him.

Otherwise, the president would’ve nominated someone else.

For example, liberal judges Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — who were both appointed by former president Barack Obama — consistently espouse left-wing positions in their Supreme Court decisions.

This is not because of some blind loyalty to Obama, but because they were recruited based on their liberal views and expected left-leaning rulings.

Over the decades, there have been a disproportionate number of “conservative” judges who became liberal during their tenures.

Earl Warren (appointed by Dwight Eisenhower in 1953);

Harry Blackmun (appointed by Richard Nixon in 1970);

John Paul Stevens (appointed by Gerald Ford in 1975);

Sandra Day O’Connor (appointed by Ronald Reagan in 1981):

Anthony Kennedy (appointed by Reagan in 1988);

David Souter (appointed by George H.W. Bush in 1990).

Research suggests that Americans typically become more politically conservative as they age. But sadly, the reverse has been the case for Supreme Court justices.

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