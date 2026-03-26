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President Donald Trump slammed two of his Supreme Court appointees Wednesday over their ruling on tariffs.
Commentary
President Donald Trump slammed two of his Supreme Court appointees Wednesday over their ruling on tariffs. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Trump Tears Into 2 of His Supreme Court Appointees: 'They Sicken Me'

 By Samantha Chang  March 26, 2026 at 10:36am
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President Donald Trump shredded two of his Supreme Court appointees — Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch — for voting to strike down his reciprocal international tariffs, saying they’re costing the United States hundreds of billions of dollars.

“The Supreme Court — that’s right, of the United States — cost our country … hundreds of billions of dollars,” Trump said Wednesday at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner in Washington.

“And they couldn’t care less. They couldn’t care less,” he said in disgust.

“Two of the people that voted for that, I appointed,” Trump added. “And they sicken me. They sicken me because they’re bad for our country.”

In February, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block Trump’s tariffs, saying the president lacks the authority to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act without congressional input.

Gorsuch, Barrett, and “conservative” Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the three liberal judges to rule against Trump’s tariffs, which had been a centerpiece of his economic agenda.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh — a Trump appointee — dissented, along with two conservative judges, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas.

In addition to invalidating Trump’s tariffs, the Supreme Court majority refused to exempt the United States from being forced to pay back more than $130 billion in tariffs it collected.

Related:
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As usual, the financial burden of these staggering refunds falls on beleaguered American taxpayers, many of whom are struggling to buy groceries.

The high court ruling ignited a social media frenzy, with many commenters slamming Barrett for repeatedly promoting left-wing policies in her decisions.

While a Supreme Court justice isn’t expected to support all the policies of the president who appointed him, there’s a tacit understanding that the judge was nominated because his past rulings aligned with the president who chose him.

Otherwise, the president would’ve nominated someone else.

For example, liberal judges Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — who were both appointed by former president Barack Obama — consistently espouse left-wing positions in their Supreme Court decisions.

This is not because of some blind loyalty to Obama, but because they were recruited based on their liberal views and expected left-leaning rulings.

Over the decades, there have been a disproportionate number of “conservative” judges who became liberal during their tenures.

  • Earl Warren (appointed by Dwight Eisenhower in 1953);
  • Harry Blackmun (appointed by Richard Nixon in 1970);
  • John Paul Stevens (appointed by Gerald Ford in 1975);
  • Sandra Day O’Connor (appointed by Ronald Reagan in 1981):
  • Anthony Kennedy (appointed by Reagan in 1988);
  • David Souter (appointed by George H.W. Bush in 1990).

Research suggests that Americans typically become more politically conservative as they age. But sadly, the reverse has been the case for Supreme Court justices.

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Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




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