Former President Donald Trump has never been one to shy away from sharing his opinion, and his take on the situation in Afghanistan is no exception.

Amid the upsetting Saigon-esque images of diplomats evacuating the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghans clinging to departing aircraft until they fall to their deaths, and stories of radical Islamic persecution, Trump ripped into President Joe Biden for the ineptitude he says prompted it all.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday night, the former president said Biden is “humiliating” the United States more than any other president in history — including Jimmy Carter, whose administration saw the Iran Hostage Crisis of 1979.

Former President Donald Trump weighs in on the situation in Afghanistan: “It’s a terrible time for our country. I don’t think in all of the years our country has ever been so humiliated.” pic.twitter.com/1L5sqpYV8t — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 18, 2021

“It’s a terrible time for our country. I don’t think in all of the years our country has ever been so humiliated. I don’t know what you call it — a military defeat or a psychological defeat, there’s never been anything like what’s happened here, it’s — you can go back to Jimmy Carter with the hostages, we all thought that was a great embarrassment,” Trump said.

“This is many, many times worse. And you’re dealing with thousands and thousands of Americans and others that are stranded and very dangerously — really stranded — in Afghanistan.”

Trump went on to discuss the gruesome images seen amid the crisis, particularly those of Afghans clinging to — and falling from — departing planes.

“I looked at that big monster cargo plane yesterday with people grabbing the side and trying to get flown out of Afghanistan because of their fear, their incredible fear, and they’re blowing off the plane from 2,000 feet up in the air. It’s — nobody’s ever seen anything like that,” he said.

In the interview, Trump briefly referenced the 1975 airlift evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Saigon, Vietnam — an image he said parallels the evacuation of Kabul this weekend.

He said seeing people clinging to planes until falling tragically to their deaths makes the Vietcong takeover look benign in comparison.

“That blows the helicopters in Vietnam away,” he said. “That is not even a contest. It has been the most humiliating period of time I’ve ever seen.”

After Biden elected to abruptly pull out of Afghanistan after 20 years of U.S. influence — and progress — in the region, the predicament escalated and turned the U.S. into a worldwide spectacle.

And Trump is well aware.

There’s room for things to get worse, of course, and Trump thinks that outcome is plausible.

According to Fox News, he entertained the idea that Biden might create an “exponentially worse hostage crisis” since the Taliban has established checkpoints around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul — and incidents of “beatings and other violence” have already been reported.

As we watch the Taliban regime unfurl into a nightmare for Americans left behind and for a plethora of other oppressed groups, including women, we must consider how different things could have been under a second term of the Trump presidency.

Trump discussed his almost Reagan-esque “peace through strength” policy toward the Taliban he adopted while in office, citing his threats to presumed Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar that the U.S. “would strike back tenfold if an American was harmed or the militants encroached on unapproved areas.”

“I told him upfront … ‘Let me just tell you right now that if anything bad happens to Americans or anybody else or if you ever come over to our land, we will hit you with a force that no country has ever been hit with before. A force so great that you won’t even believe it,'” Trump said.

Does that threat still stand under the current administration? Apparently not.

Does the Taliban take the Biden administration seriously? Obviously not.

The innocent people left behind now in the Taliban’s grasp are the collateral damage in all of this. What is our plan to save them?

As we approach the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, we are again living in a world where the Taliban flaunts its power.

What further havoc can we expect them to wreak on us in the future?

