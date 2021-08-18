Path 27
Commentary

Trump Tears Into Biden Over Afghanistan: 'Our Country Has Never Been So Humiliated,' Blows Vietnam Away

 By Taylor Penley  August 18, 2021 at 12:06pm
Path 27

Former President Donald Trump has never been one to shy away from sharing his opinion, and his take on the situation in Afghanistan is no exception.

Amid the upsetting Saigon-esque images of diplomats evacuating the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghans clinging to departing aircraft until they fall to their deaths, and stories of radical Islamic persecution, Trump ripped into President Joe Biden for the ineptitude he says prompted it all.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday night, the former president said Biden is “humiliating” the United States more than any other president in history — including Jimmy Carter, whose administration saw the Iran Hostage Crisis of 1979.

Trending:
Biden Administration Announces It Will Cancel Student Debt, But Only for a Certain Group of People

“It’s a terrible time for our country. I don’t think in all of the years our country has ever been so humiliated. I don’t know what you call it — a military defeat or a psychological defeat, there’s never been anything like what’s happened here, it’s — you can go back to Jimmy Carter with the hostages, we all thought that was a great embarrassment,” Trump said.

“This is many, many times worse. And you’re dealing with thousands and thousands of Americans and others that are stranded and very dangerously — really stranded — in Afghanistan.”

Trump went on to discuss the gruesome images seen amid the crisis, particularly those of Afghans clinging to — and falling from — departing planes.

“I looked at that big monster cargo plane yesterday with people grabbing the side and trying to get flown out of Afghanistan because of their fear, their incredible fear, and they’re blowing off the plane from 2,000 feet up in the air. It’s — nobody’s ever seen anything like that,” he said.

Do you think the Afghanistan crisis would have happened if Trump were in office?

In the interview, Trump briefly referenced the 1975 airlift evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Saigon, Vietnam — an image he said parallels the evacuation of Kabul this weekend.

He said seeing people clinging to planes until falling tragically to their deaths makes the Vietcong takeover look benign in comparison.

“That blows the helicopters in Vietnam away,” he said. “That is not even a contest. It has been the most humiliating period of time I’ve ever seen.”

After Biden elected to abruptly pull out of Afghanistan after 20 years of U.S. influence — and progress — in the region, the predicament escalated and turned the U.S. into a worldwide spectacle.

And Trump is well aware.

Related:
Report: Taliban Captured 2,000 US Armored Vehicles, 40 Aircraft, and Machine Guns

There’s room for things to get worse, of course, and Trump thinks that outcome is plausible.

According to Fox News, he entertained the idea that Biden might create an “exponentially worse hostage crisis” since the Taliban has established checkpoints around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul — and incidents of “beatings and other violence” have already been reported.

As we watch the Taliban regime unfurl into a nightmare for Americans left behind and for a plethora of other oppressed groups, including women, we must consider how different things could have been under a second term of the Trump presidency.

Trump discussed his almost Reagan-esque “peace through strength” policy toward the Taliban he adopted while in office, citing his threats to presumed Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar that the U.S. “would strike back tenfold if an American was harmed or the militants encroached on unapproved areas.”

“I told him upfront … ‘Let me just tell you right now that if anything bad happens to Americans or anybody else or if you ever come over to our land, we will hit you with a force that no country has ever been hit with before. A force so great that you won’t even believe it,'” Trump said.

Does that threat still stand under the current administration? Apparently not.

Does the Taliban take the Biden administration seriously? Obviously not.

The innocent people left behind now in the Taliban’s grasp are the collateral damage in all of this. What is our plan to save them?

As we approach the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, we are again living in a world where the Taliban flaunts its power.

What further havoc can we expect them to wreak on us in the future?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Taylor Penley
Contributor, Commentary
Taylor Penley is a political commentator residing in Northwest Georgia. She holds a BA in English with minors in rhetoric/writing and global studies from Dalton State College. As a student, she worked in government relations and interned for Georgia's 14th congressional district. She previously published an article with Future Female Leaders and published a rhetorical analysis of President Reagan's Brandenburg Gate Address in a collegiate journal. She aspires to earn an MA and a PhD in journalism or communication studies in the future.
Taylor Penley is a political commentator residing in Northwest Georgia. She holds a BA in English with minors in rhetoric/writing and global studies from Dalton State College. As a student, she worked in government relations and interned for Georgia's 14th congressional district. She previously published an article with Future Female Leaders and published a rhetorical analysis of President Reagan's Brandenburg Gate Address in a collegiate journal. She aspires to earn an MA and a PhD in journalism or communication studies in the future.




loading
Vet Calls to Crisis Hotline Surge as Heroes Grieve Biden's Afghanistan Defeat
Almost Half of Americans Now Think US Gov Should Censor Information Online Like Communist China: Poll
Red Wave Coming? State Senate Seat Flips to GOP in District Biden Won by 25 Points
Trump Tears Into Biden Over Afghanistan: 'Our Country Has Never Been So Humiliated,' Blows Vietnam Away
Watch: Biden Admin Admits It Will Not Help Americans Trapped in Afghanistan Get to Airport for Evacuation
See more...

Conversation