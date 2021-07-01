Path 27
Commentary
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a border security briefing at the Texas Department of Public Safety Weslaco Regional Office on Wednesday.
Commentary
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a border security briefing at the Texas Department of Public Safety Weslaco Regional Office on Wednesday. (Joel Martinez - The Monitor / Pool / AP)

Trump Tears Into Biden, Brags About Acing Cognitive Test and Demands Biden Take One

Kipp Jones July 1, 2021 at 6:02am
Path 27

Former President Donald Trump chided President Joe Biden on Wednesday in Texas over his cognitive health, noting he didn’t believe his White House predecessor could pass a basic function test.

Trump was visiting the border with Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott when he speculated Biden has lost hid marbles, The Texas Tribune reported.

The former president noted that he easily passed a common cognitive test once administered by former White House physician Ronny Jackson. Jackson is now a Republican congressman representing the Lone Star State.

“[Jackson] did a test. Did I ace it? I aced it,” Trump said during a briefing at the state Department of Public Safety’s Weslaco headquarters.

“And I’d like to see Biden ace it. He won’t ace it,” he added as Abbott laughed.

Trending:
Toyota Takes Bold Stand, Defends Donations to GOP Lawmakers Who Voted Against Election Certification

“He will get the first two. There are 35 questions and the first two or three are pretty easy. They are the animals. Is this a lion, a giraffe,” Trump said to a room full of laughter.

“When he gets to around 20, he’s gonna have a little hard time. I think he’s gonna have a hard time with the first few, actually,” the former president joked.

Sadly, Trump is probably correct. Biden’s cognitive health was an issue throughout the 2020 presidential campaign. Since his inauguration, he has done little to dispel a notion that he isn’t playing with a full deck.

Here are a few recent examples of Biden making the situation worse, in case you’d forgotten:

Related:
Toyota Takes Bold Stand, Defends Donations to GOP Lawmakers Who Voted Against Election Certification

The mere mention of a cognitive test sent Biden into a frenzy last August. After CBS News reporter Errol Barnett asked if he’d be open to taking such a test, Biden flipped out.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?” he lashed out. “Come on, man. That’s like saying, ‘You — before you got on this program did you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think? Huh?'”

“Are you a junkie?” Biden asked Barnett.

The subject is one that is obviously sore for the now-president.

Biden has not taken such a test — at least not one that the public is aware of. Perhaps, given recent events and his complete mishandling of the country since January, he should.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




loading
Trump Tears Into Biden, Brags About Acing Cognitive Test and Demands Biden Take One
Putin Taunts Biden, Declares Russia Has 'Surpassed' the United States
Leftists Respond to Death of Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld with Stream of Vitriol
Shaq Slaps Down LeBron's Complaints About NBA Schedule: You're 'Making $200 Million' While '40 Million People Have Been Laid Off'
Masks Are Back: LA County Asks Residents to Cover Their Faces Again for Fear of Delta Variant
See more...

Conversation