Trump Tears Into Biden, Brags About Acing Cognitive Test and Demands Biden Take One

Former President Donald Trump chided President Joe Biden on Wednesday in Texas over his cognitive health, noting he didn’t believe his White House predecessor could pass a basic function test.

Trump was visiting the border with Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott when he speculated Biden has lost hid marbles, The Texas Tribune reported.

The former president noted that he easily passed a common cognitive test once administered by former White House physician Ronny Jackson. Jackson is now a Republican congressman representing the Lone Star State.

“[Jackson] did a test. Did I ace it? I aced it,” Trump said during a briefing at the state Department of Public Safety’s Weslaco headquarters.

“And I’d like to see Biden ace it. He won’t ace it,” he added as Abbott laughed.

“He will get the first two. There are 35 questions and the first two or three are pretty easy. They are the animals. Is this a lion, a giraffe,” Trump said to a room full of laughter.

“When he gets to around 20, he’s gonna have a little hard time. I think he’s gonna have a hard time with the first few, actually,” the former president joked.

Trump roasts Biden, saying he can’t pass a cognitive test: “I’d like to see Biden ace it— he won’t ace it.” pic.twitter.com/87W8lY7X5X — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 30, 2021

Sadly, Trump is probably correct. Biden’s cognitive health was an issue throughout the 2020 presidential campaign. Since his inauguration, he has done little to dispel a notion that he isn’t playing with a full deck.

Here are a few recent examples of Biden making the situation worse, in case you’d forgotten:

BIDEN: You’ll need F-15’s and nuclear weapons to take on the government pic.twitter.com/dAZ0yeaq2y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2021

Joe Biden gets confused and forgets what he’s talking about in awkward press conference pic.twitter.com/rfV3APYZAq — The Sun (@TheSun) March 26, 2021

Biden once again misquotes the Declaration of Independence before forgetting the rest: “We hold these truths self-evident that all men and women.” pic.twitter.com/ID5dtQ1Ifs — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 16, 2021

“And uh, I’ve said before and I apologize for the – Oh, I didn’t Jake Sullivan from the State Department [inaudible]. I’m leaving out a lot of people here I apologize. I’m going to get in trouble. But, anyway, we’ll get back to that. But um we um you know…” – President Biden. pic.twitter.com/7buuCpNzm7 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) June 15, 2021

The mere mention of a cognitive test sent Biden into a frenzy last August. After CBS News reporter Errol Barnett asked if he’d be open to taking such a test, Biden flipped out.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?” he lashed out. “Come on, man. That’s like saying, ‘You — before you got on this program did you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think? Huh?'”

“Are you a junkie?” Biden asked Barnett.

“Why the hell would I take a test?”@JoeBiden scoffs at idea of taking a cognitive test. Suggests @realDonaldTrump “can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion.” Full interview at @NABJ @NAHJ virtual convention Thursday 8am ET.@CBSNews pic.twitter.com/rGNJpjfbF6 — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) August 5, 2020

The subject is one that is obviously sore for the now-president.

Biden has not taken such a test — at least not one that the public is aware of. Perhaps, given recent events and his complete mishandling of the country since January, he should.

