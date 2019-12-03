Trump Tears into 'Do-Nothing Democrats' for Horrid Timing of Latest Impeachment Inquiries

As he left Washington for a meeting with NATO leaders in London, President Donald Trump ripped Democrats for stepping up their impeachment activities while Trump is out of the country.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing Wednesday, one day after the House Intelligence Committee is expected to vote on a report regarding impeaching Trump based on the hearings it held last month, according to Fox News.

On Monday, Trump said the Democrats were playing politics with America’s image by pursuing narrow political ends while he is in Europe.

“So the Democrats, the radical-left Democrats, the do-nothing Democrats, decided when I’m going to NATO — this was set up a year ago — that when I’m going to NATO, that was the exact time,” Trump said Monday before leaving the country, according to a White House media pool report.

“This is one of the most important journeys that we make as president. And for them to be doing this and saying this and putting an impeachment on the table, which is a hoax to start off with,” he said.

Trump noted remarks from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who “said very strongly that President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong.”

“That should be case over,” Trump said. “But it will never end it because they want to do what they want to do.”

Trump said that Democrats will reap a bitter political harvest and are also damaging the nation.

“They’re getting killed in their own districts. I think it’s going to be a tremendous boon for the Republicans. Republicans have never, ever been so committed as they are right now and so united. So it’s really a great thing in some ways but in other ways, it’s a disgrace. It’s a disgrace for our country,” Trump said.

Trump doubled down on his position Tuesday, according to a White House media pool report.

Asked in London if the impeachment fuss weakened his position with NATO, Trump replied, “I don’t think so.”

“I know most of the leaders. I get along with them. It’s a hoax. The impeachment is a hoax. It’s turned out to be a hoax. It’s done for purely political gain. They’re going to see whether or not they can do something in 2020 because otherwise, they’re going to lose,” he said.

Trump again focused on the political price Democrats are paying for pursuing impeachment.

“It’s really having a tremendous impact and a lot of Democrats, I hear, are very upset. They just got back from their districts and I hear they’re very upset. The impeachment witch hunt, it’s really just a continuation of the hoax that’s been taking place for the last three years,” Trump said.

Asked if the impeachment inquiry hobbled his ability to negotiate, Trump lashed out at House Democrats.

“I think it’s very unpatriotic for the Democrats to put on a performance where they do that. I do. I think it’s a bad thing for our country. Impeachment wasn’t supposed to be used that way,” he said.

“Does it cast a cloud? Well, if it does, then the Democrats have done a very great disservice to the country, which they have. They’ve wasted a lot of time.”

